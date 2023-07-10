Zina Farnot promoted at D.L Evans Bank

John V. Evans Jr., President of D.L. Evans Bank, is pleased to announce the promotion of Zina Farnot to Commercial Loan Officer at the Nampa branch.



Zina has been with D.L. Evans Bank for four years. Previously, she was a tax accountant and office manager in Colorado for six years before she relocated to Idaho in 2019 where she began her career as a Personal Banker at the Downtown Boise branch and she has also served in the position of Operations Supervisor in Nampa Zina will now be serving in the role of Commercial and Agricultural Loan Officer in which she will be helping her customers with all their business banking needs, including business and agricultural loans. She will also be responsible for business development and marketing of existing and prospective clients.



Zina says “my experience in operations coupled with training and education in commercial and agricultural lending has enabled me to provide full banking assistance to our customers. I have a passion for helping people throughout our community in all walks of life”.



Zina earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting through the Western Governor’s University and an associate’s degree in paraprofessional education through the University of Phoenix. Zina was previously involved in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life for 10 years. She is currently on the Centennial Baptist School Finance Committee, is a volunteer with the Idaho FFA Foundation Golf Fundraising Committee, coaches youth soccer with the Idaho Inferno Soccer Club and is in the process of becoming a certified volunteer with 4-H: UI extension in Canyon County.



She is a proud mom of five who loves adventures, sunflowers, sunshine, and the warmth that comes with it. She enjoys playing and coaching soccer, hiking, water sports, skydiving, camping, fishing, golfing, and skiing.



Zina is excited to grow her career with D.L. Evans Bank and to help all her customers. She invites her customers, friends, and family to visit her at the Nampa branch located at 1310 12th Avenue Road. She can be reached at the office at (208) 466-5027 or on her cell phone at (208) 805-8264.