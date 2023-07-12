fbpx

City of Boise OK’s Lime as scooter, e-bike provider

jdowd//July 12, 2023

Since these devices are stationless, they do not need to be parked in a dock or station. (Photo provided.)

BOISE, ID — The Boise City Council last night awarded Lime a contract to be the sole provider of e-scooters and e-bikes in Boise.  Soon the community will see up to 800 e-scooters and 150 e-bikes throughout the city with 50 more e-bikes placed by September. Lime will expand the location of devices beyond downtown to include areas like the Boise Towne Square Mall and other underserved Boise neighborhoods.

Lime is offering several programs to help create a city for everyone by reducing financial barriers for riders. Low-income residents who qualify for Lime Access will receive 70% off all rides. Residents will automatically receive a 50% discount when residents begin a trip in locations such as the Borah, Central Bench, Liberty Park, Vista, West Boise and West Bench neighborhoods.

 Lime also has options for our community members with disabilities through Lime Assist and offers a device similar to a motorized wheelchair that can be reserved at no charge to the user. Additionally, the city and Lime are committed to addressing resident concerns about parking and ensuring devices are placed properly. There will be preferred parking areas in the city’s busiest areas – to help prevent bikes and scooters from blocking sidewalks and ramps.

 “We are excited to expand our partnership with Lime to further our goals of providing climate-friendly, affordable transportation options for the residents of Boise” said Tim Keane, Planning and Development Services Director. “Lime has a long-standing track record of focusing on safe and affordable transportation options for residents and we look forward to building upon the quality service they provide in our city”

 Lime will have staff at various community events over the next several months to help educate riders and provide safety training. Riders are reminded to park devices responsibly by keeping access to pedestrian traffic, ramps, push buttons or entryways clear. E-scooters and e-bikes in the City of Boise can be used:

  • on streets
  • on sidewalks and crosswalks
  • in bike lanes
  • and on the Greenbelt

For more information, visit the city’s website. To report any improperly parked vehicles or other concerns, contact the city here to be routed directly to a Code Compliance officer. 

 

