Demolition of King Road house paused until October

jdowd//July 12, 2023

Demolition of King Road house paused until October

FILE - Bare spots are seen, Nov. 29, 2022, in the snowy parking lot in front of the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, in Moscow, Idaho, after vehicles belonging to the victims and others were towed away earlier in the day. Objections have been raised to demolishing the house where four University of Idaho students were killed in 2022, with members of three of the victims' families signaling it should be preserved until after the trial of the man charged in the deaths. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho will delay until October the demolition of the King Road house where four of its students were killed in November. Remediation of the house, including lead and asbestos abatement, continues in preparation for demolition.

“We know that every action and decision around this horrific incident is painful and invokes emotions. That is why every decision we have made this far is with the families of the victims and our students in mind,” said Scott Green, U of I president. “While we look forward to removing this grim reminder of this tragedy, we feel holding until October is the right thing to do.”

Crews began work earlier this month to remove all personal items from the house, which was given to the university by the former owner. The university is working to make those items available discretely and respectfully to the families in the coming weeks.

The house has already been released by the court, and both the prosecution and defense attorneys have said they do not oppose destruction.

“We appreciate how so many have responded with empathy and patience,” Green said.

The university continues to work toward the Vandal Healing Garden and Memorial, which will be constructed on campus. A call for inspiration is now open. This student-driven project will move into the classroom this fall as U of I students in the College of Art and Architecture develop plans for this shared healing space.

Objections were raised to the demolition, with members of three of the victims’ families signaling it should be preserved until after the trial of the man charged in the deaths.

Shanon Gray, an attorney for the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the stabbing victims, said the university was disregarding families’ requests that the home be left standing until after the trial of Bryan Kohberger, which is set to begin in October.

The bodies of Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found last Nov. 13 at the rental home across the street from the University of Idaho campus. Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder in connection with their deaths.

The owner of the property donated it to the school after the killings, and the university announced earlier this year that it was planning to demolish the home. A demolition date has not been set, but university spokesperson Jodi Walker said the school wants the house gone before the start of the fall semester.

Gray said in an email to the newspaper that the university asked for the families’ opinions “and then proceeded to ignore those opinions and pursue their own self-interests. The home itself has enormous evidentiary value as well as being the largest, and one of the most important, pieces of evidence in the case.”

Members of the Mogen and Kernodle families also oppose demolishing the property until after trial, the attorney said.

 

