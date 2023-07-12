Tamarack Resort names new Executive Chef Eric Aldis

TAMARACK, Idaho — Tamarack Resort announces Executive Chef Eric Aldis as the newest member of its hospitality team, responsible for overseeing the all-season destination’s growing food and beverage offerings.

The award-winning culinary professional brings a breadth of experience that includes leading kitchens at Bellagio Las Vegas, Four Seasons Hotel Houston and The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans, launching multiple restaurant concepts across the country, and running his own company that delivered remote catering operations from the mountains to the ocean.

“Chef Aldis truly has done it all, from meeting the high standards of running five-star hotel restaurants to the creativity of dining concepts and menu design,” said Tamarack President Scott Turlington. “His passion for hospitality and dedication to building high-functioning culinary teams make him the perfect fit for Tamarack’s growing food and beverage portfolio.”

Chef Aldis will lead resort-owned and -operated restaurants The Reserve, Seven Devils Taphouse, Triple B Diner, El Pueblo Taqueria, Clearwater Coffee Company and Mile High Cantina along with mobile and event catering.

“Every aspect of my career has been about providing the best service and taking care of people—whether guests or my professional family. I’m truly obsessed with hospitality,” said Chef Aldis. “Joining Tamarack Resort at this exciting time of growth allows me to use my culinary management and operations background to elevate the dining experience no matter where you are—on the mountain, meadow or lake.”

For details on Tamarack’s food and beverage options, visit https://tamarackidaho.com/dining