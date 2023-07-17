fbpx

Bryan Norton joins Borton Lakey as associate attorney

jdowd//July 17, 2023

Bryan Norton

Bryan Norton has joined Borton Lakey law offices as its newest associate attorney. He is admitted to practice before all Idaho courts, as well as the Federal District Court for the District of Idaho, and the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Prior to law school Bryan joined the Army where he was part of a small group accepted into the 75th Ranger Regiment, as part of the United States Special Operations Command. After four years, Bryan was honorably discharged from the military and became a police officer in Washington State.

He served in various capacities in law enforcement, including as a Sergeant supervising a squad of officers, as a Team Leader on the SWAT team, as an accident reconstructionist, and as a drug recognition expert. After 16 years, he retired from law enforcement and attended the University of Idaho College of Law, graduating in 2015 and earning a place on the Dean’s List each semester.

Bryan focuses his legal practice on family law, real estate law, municipal law, estate planning, and employment/labor law.

