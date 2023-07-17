fbpx

MoFi receives grant from Washington Federal Foundation

July 17, 2023

WaFd Bank in Boise, Idaho. (File photo).

BOISE, ID MoFi received a $10,000 grant from WaFd Bank’s Washington Federal Foundation at a presentation Tuesday, July 11, in Boise. MoFi, a nonprofit community-based lender, will use the funds for its innovative Path to Bankability program, which provides consulting services paired with financing for “nearly bankable” small businesses in Idaho and across the Rocky Mountain West. The program helps MoFi’s borrowers build profitable businesses and meet the requirements for a long-term bank relationship.

“When a bank loan isn’t an option, we offer lending solutions for entrepreneurs in cities and towns across Idaho and neighboring states,” said Dave Glaser, MoFi President. “We couldn’t do it without partners like WaFd Bank and the Washington Federal Foundation. Thanks to their generosity and support, we’ll be able to help even more nearly bankable businesses thrive and contribute to building stronger, more vibrant communities.”

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to support MoFi and their proven Path to Bankability program,” Reid Wiggins, Idaho Division Manager of WaFd Bank, said. “At WaFd, we know that our success is driven by the success of the communities we serve. MoFi fills a crucial role helping Idaho small businesses grow and thrive.”

MoFi provides capital to entrepreneurs and small-businesses owners who are unable to access traditional bank financing. Many of MoFi’s borrowers are referred by commercial lenders like WaFd Bank when they are unable to make a loan, but can connect clients to help in the short term. Unlike commercial lenders, MoFi assesses borrowers’ potential with less focus on net worth, equity and assets, and more on character and capability.

MoFi’s loans range from $1,000 to $1.5 million and can be used for purposes such as the purchase of real estate, equipment or inventory for an existing business, as well as for remodeling or working capital. Its goal is to help borrowers refinance at a bank within 36 months.

The lender’s Path to Bankability program plays a role in helping business owners overcome hurdles to growth and prepare for a long-term bank relationship. The program provides borrowers with a comprehensive set of services to assist with accounting, credit score improvement, legal documents, marketing, human resources and business operations.

Established in Missoula, Montana, in 1986, MoFi now serves a six-state region in the Rocky Mountain West. According to MoFi, they expect to provide roughly 40% of their small-business loans to Idaho businesses this year.

