Roseberry Park announces updated plans for Garnet Valley, affordable housing

VALLEY COUNTY, ID — Roseberry Park LLC, a special purpose entity of Three Pillar Development LLC, announced updated plans for Garnet Valley, a residential development between Roseberry and Price roads, to now provide comprehensive housing to the area, including market rate, workforce, and low-income housing, as well as a dedicated unit at no cost for the exclusive use by the Fire District of Valley County.

The multi-use development aims to address the community’s desired workforce housing needs while fostering economic growth. In a bid to create additional housing opportunities, the developer has proposed 316 units, with 82 of them designated as subsidized housing. This mixed-use development will consist of 306 multifamily units along with the ten single-family homes sites, adding much-needed variety to Valley County housing options. The development also now allocates a unit to the Fire District, providing a guaranteed housing option for recruiting.

“We are thrilled to share our updated plans for Garnet Valley, a visionary project that goes beyond meeting housing requirements and seeks to creatively complement the thriving community of Valley County,” Three Pillar Development, LLC Manager Dean Warhaft said. “Our goal is to provide comprehensive housing solutions that cater to the area’s needs now and in the future.”

One crucial aspect of this project is affordability. Atlantic Pacific Communities is a venture partner in this development that is focused on ensuring that housing remains within reach for local residents.

There are 550 square foot studios, 760 square foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom units, 1,115 square foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom units, and 1,195 square foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom units. Rental costs are capped for the workforce and low-income units, as published by the Idaho Housing Finance Association relevant to the Average Median Income (AMI) for the area.

“Our commitment to creating attainable housing opportunities is at the heart of this development. By offering a range of housing options, we aim to ensure that all families can find a home within the vibrant Garnet Valley community,” Kenneth Naylor, president of development at Atlantic Pacific Communities said.

The plans include a site for a building of 32 units allotted for low-income housing, which will be built once approved by the state. The 47 additional workforce units and the free Fire District unit will be dispersed throughout the development. The prospect of this mixed-income development addresses housing needs, promotes economic growth, and integrates a dynamic community.

“One of our industry’s greatest challenges lies in attracting and retaining skilled employees, primarily due to the scarcity of affordable and appealing rental housing options nearby resorts,” President of Tamarack Resort Scott Turlington said. “The addition of new workforce housing within this development has the potential to positively impact our operations. It would provide ski employees with the invaluable opportunity to reside in close proximity to the resort, eliminating the burdensome commutes. By offering convenient and accessible housing, we can enhance the overall work-life experience.”

“The availability of affordable housing at Garnet Valley will contribute to the stability of our local workforce, as well as allowing us to attract skilled laborers and retain them for long-term projects,” James MacIsaac, EVP of Business Development at Petra, Inc., said.