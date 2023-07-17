fbpx

Roseberry Park announces updated plans for Garnet Valley, affordable housing

admin//July 17, 2023

Home>IBR Headlines>

Roseberry Park announces updated plans for Garnet Valley, affordable housing

Garnet Valley

Garnet Valley rendering. (via McMillan Pazdan Smith).

Roseberry Park announces updated plans for Garnet Valley, affordable housing

admin//July 17, 2023

VALLEY COUNTY, ID Roseberry Park LLC, a special purpose entity of Three Pillar Development LLC, announced updated plans for Garnet Valley, a residential development between Roseberry and Price roads, to now provide comprehensive housing to the area, including market rate, workforce, and low-income housing, as well as a dedicated unit at no cost for the exclusive use by the Fire District of Valley County.

Garnet Valley
Infographics on rents and AMI (by KM engineering).

The multi-use development aims to address the community’s desired workforce housing needs while fostering economic growth. In a bid to create additional housing opportunities, the developer has proposed 316 units, with 82 of them designated as subsidized housing. This mixed-use development will consist of 306 multifamily units along with the ten single-family homes sites, adding much-needed variety to Valley County housing options. The development also now allocates a unit to the Fire District, providing a guaranteed housing option for recruiting.

“We are thrilled to share our updated plans for Garnet Valley, a visionary project that goes beyond meeting housing requirements and seeks to creatively complement the thriving community of Valley County,” Three Pillar Development, LLC Manager Dean Warhaft said. “Our goal is to provide comprehensive housing solutions that cater to the area’s needs now and in the future.”

One crucial aspect of this project is affordability. Atlantic Pacific Communities is a venture partner in this development that is focused on ensuring that housing remains within reach for local residents.

There are 550 square foot studios, 760 square foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom units, 1,115 square foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom units, and 1,195 square foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom units. Rental costs are capped for the workforce and low-income units, as published by the Idaho Housing Finance Association relevant to the Average Median Income (AMI) for the area.

Garnet Valley
Rental costs are capped for the workforce and low-income units. Garnet Valley rendering (McMillan Pazdan Smith).

“Our commitment to creating attainable housing opportunities is at the heart of this development. By offering a range of housing options, we aim to ensure that all families can find a home within the vibrant Garnet Valley community,” Kenneth Naylor, president of development at Atlantic Pacific Communities said.

The plans include a site for a building of 32 units allotted for low-income housing, which will be built once approved by the state. The 47 additional workforce units and the free Fire District unit will be dispersed throughout the development. The prospect of this mixed-income development addresses housing needs, promotes economic growth, and integrates a dynamic community.

“One of our industry’s greatest challenges lies in attracting and retaining skilled employees, primarily due to the scarcity of affordable and appealing rental housing options nearby resorts,” President of Tamarack Resort Scott Turlington said. “The addition of new workforce housing within this development has the potential to positively impact our operations. It would provide ski employees with the invaluable opportunity to reside in close proximity to the resort, eliminating the burdensome commutes. By offering convenient and accessible housing, we can enhance the overall work-life experience.”

“The availability of affordable housing at Garnet Valley will contribute to the stability of our local workforce, as well as allowing us to attract skilled laborers and retain them for long-term projects,” James MacIsaac, EVP of Business Development at Petra, Inc., said.

"

Related Content

Multiple Offers Received for 44-Acre Property in Downtown Boise

A highly sought-after 44-acre property near Downtown Boise has been listed for sale, presenting an opportunity[...]

July 18, 2023

AI tools continue to raise legal questions

As companies and business professionals embrace the capabilities of AI natural language processing tools like [...]

July 17, 2023
Idaho Data Breach

Worldwide data breach may impact Idaho students, employees

A worldwide data breach of MOVEit Transfer software may impact the personal information of students and employ[...]

July 14, 2023
Elon Musk Artificial Intelligence

Elon Musk unveils his new AI startup with a team of top researchers but a vague mission

Elon Musk is finally starting to talk about the artificial intelligence company he founded to compete with Cha[...]

July 13, 2023
openAI Associated Press

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI signs deal with AP to license news stories

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and The Associated Press said Thursday that they've made a deal for the artificial intell[...]

July 13, 2023

Demolition of King Road house paused until October

MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho will delay until October the demolition of the King Road house[...]

July 12, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

Uncertain times are opportune times to invest in entrepreneurship

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Inflation’s impact on retirement planning

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Embrace retirement with confidence

3/7/2023

The history of workers in Idaho and our future 

12/6/2023
Bill Broich

What is Assisted Living?

6/6/2023