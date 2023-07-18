Former WBC leader launches new women’s network, foundation

BOISE, ID – Diane Bevan, former CEO and founder of the Idaho Hispanic Foundation and executive director of the Idaho Women’s Business Center, announces the launch of her new venture: the National Women’s Business Community Network (NWBCN) and the NWBCN Foundation. This initiative aims to provide comprehensive support and resources to women entrepreneurs nationwide, fostering inclusivity, equity, and empowerment.

The NWBCN Foundation board members, all of whom have been entrepreneurs and nonprofit leaders are creating an a “Give-Back” program to reinvest in Women’s Business Centers, equipping them with the necessary tools to serve their clients more effectively.

Board members include Sheli Gartman (CEO of Women Ignite International), Rebecca Oaxaca (philanthropist and real estate investor), Trish Walker (CEO of the Idaho Black Community Alliance), and Dan Harrington (Founder of MaxGiving).

Collaborating with Women’s Business Centers (WBCs) in all 50 states and the 3 WBCs in Puerto Rico, the NWBCN strives to create a powerful network that breaks down barriers and promotes economic empowerment for women-owned businesses and women-led nonprofits.

“As the Director of the Metro Women Business Center, I have been fortunate to embark on a heartwarming journey through the Coffee Chats alongside Diane and our incredible network of peers. These treasured moments have beautifully connected us, weaving together a mosaic of extraordinary women who bring their unique wealth of knowledge and life experiences to the table,” Program Director at Metro Women’s Business Center Andrés Atra said. “Within the warmth and trust of these conversations, we find solace and support in navigating the shared challenges faced by our centers. Every time we come together, my heart fills with gratitude for the profound impact of these talks. They serve as a radiant bridge that unites all our centers, forging a harmonious collective with a shared purpose: to empower and uplift aspiring entrepreneurs on their path to realizing their dreams. I am truly thankful to Diane for creating this wonderful platform that has allowed me to cultivate deep connections within this extraordinary group of colleagues.”

The NWBCN Foundation will soon introduce details of their first grant opportunity for members, the Kirsten B. Harrington honorary women-owned small business technology grants.