Idaho’s beef community and Boise State Football partner to “give hunger the boot”

MERIDIAN, ID – July is Beef Month in Idaho. According to the Idaho Department of Agriculture, with more cattle than people in the state, Idaho’s beef industry is the second largest agricultural industry ranking right behind dairy. The Idaho Foodbank is partnering with the local beef community to help Idahoans who are struggling to make ends meet.

Beef Counts is a community-based partnership that began in 2010 between Idaho’s beef industry and The Idaho Foodbank. Beef Counts, designed to provide a consistent supply of high-quality protein throughout the year to those who are food insecure. Since the program began, has provided over 2.2 million servings of beef to Idahoans in need.

“The Beef Counts program is a great way to give back to the community” Trish Dowton, Lemhi County cow and calf producer said. “As a rancher, I believe strongly in the quality and commitment that goes into producing beef and beef products in this state. As a good neighbor, I and other ranchers want to make sure that all Idahoans have access to the nutrient-dense protein of our beef.”

During Beef Month, 13 student athletes from the Boise State Football Team volunteered at The Idaho Foodbank to help “give hunger the boot” by getting beef ready for distribution to our neighbors in need. They volunteered for two hours and labeled and packed 3,796 pounds of beef.

“Through the Beef Counts program and volunteer support, Idaho’s beef community plays a valuable role in our work to address food insecurity,” President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank Karen Vauk said. “We appreciate their dedicated commitment to helping their friends and neighbors through these generous donations.”

Idaho’s beef community is joined by other food producers and companies across Idaho in their year-round support of providing critical nutrition to Idahoans who are experiencing hunger. All donations to the Beef Counts program up to $50,000 will be matched by Agri Beef, a locally owned family business and producers of Double R Ranch Northwest Beef.