Mitchell Coats joins Borton Lakey on litigation team

Mitchell Coats has joined Borton Lakey law offices as a member of its litigation practice group.

Before joining Borton-Lakey, Mitchell served as the Chief Deputy Prosecutor of Boise County. Mitchell graduated from Temple University, Beasley School of Law with a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Trial Advocacy after earning his law degree and his B.S. in Agriculture Science from the University of Idaho.

Prior to law school Mitchell blazed the trail for Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in Idaho as a highly decorated BJJ competitor. Mitchell is recognized as being the first American to earn his black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu from most decorated team in the World, Alliance – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, and he competed in several professional MMA fights and also coached top ranked fighters in the UFC.

Taking the fight to the courtroom, Mitchell’s practice at Borton Lakey focuses on complex civil and criminal litigation in state and federal courts.