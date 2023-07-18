fbpx

Mitchell Coats joins Borton Lakey on litigation team

jdowd//July 18, 2023

Home>People>

Mitchell Coats joins Borton Lakey on litigation team

Mitchell Coats

Mitchell Coats joins Borton Lakey on litigation team

jdowd//July 18, 2023

Mitchell Coats has joined Borton Lakey law offices as a member of its litigation practice group.

Before joining Borton-Lakey, Mitchell served as the Chief Deputy Prosecutor of Boise County. Mitchell graduated from Temple University, Beasley School of Law with a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Trial Advocacy after earning his law degree and his B.S. in Agriculture Science from the University of Idaho.

Prior to law school Mitchell blazed the trail for Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in Idaho as a highly decorated BJJ competitor. Mitchell is recognized as being the first American to earn his black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu from most decorated team in the World, Alliance – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, and he competed in several professional MMA fights and also coached top ranked fighters in the UFC.

Taking the fight to the courtroom, Mitchell’s practice at Borton Lakey focuses on complex civil and criminal litigation in state and federal courts.

v

Related Content

Bryan Norton joins Borton Lakey as associate attorney

Bryan Norton has joined Borton Lakey law offices as its newest associate attorney. He is admitted to practice [...]

July 17, 2023

Olivia Vielstich McKinnon joins COMPASS as assistant planner

The Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho (COMPASS) is pleased to announce that Olivia Vielstich M[...]

July 13, 2023

Tamarack Resort names new Executive Chef Eric Aldis

TAMARACK, Idaho  — Tamarack Resort announces Executive Chef Eric Aldis as the newest member of its hospital[...]

July 12, 2023

Zina Farnot promoted at D.L Evans Bank

John V. Evans Jr., President of D.L. Evans Bank, is pleased to announce the promotion of Zina Farnot to Commer[...]

July 10, 2023

Geronimo Hospitality names three new hires 

[caption id="attachment_494960" align="alignleft" width="228"] Robert Rourk[/caption] Geronimo Hospitality [...]

July 6, 2023

Merri Johnson retires from Zions Bank after 44-year banking career

Eastern Idaho region president Merri Johnson will retire July 28 after more than 22 years of service to Zions [...]

July 3, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

Uncertain times are opportune times to invest in entrepreneurship

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Inflation’s impact on retirement planning

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Embrace retirement with confidence

3/7/2023

The history of workers in Idaho and our future 

12/6/2023
Bill Broich

What is Assisted Living?

6/6/2023