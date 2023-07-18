fbpx

Multiple Offers Received for 44-Acre Property in Downtown Boise

Chloe Baul//July 18, 2023

Whitewater Park (TOK Commercial).

A highly sought-after 44-acre property near Downtown Boise has been listed for sale, presenting an opportunity for redevelopment along the scenic Boise River. The State of Idaho has decided to sell the former Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) campus located at Whitewater Park Blvd. and State St. TOK Commercial, the designated listing agent, accepted offers until July 14th.

According to the Department of Administration, TOK Commercial has received nine offers for the Whitewater property. These offers are currently being reviewed by a committee consisting of representatives from various state agencies. Once the committee makes a selection, contract discussions with the chosen bidder will begin.

This property is considered the largest available parcel for development in the downtown, west, or north end markets. It is located along State Street/HWY 44 and features a waterfront setting on Esther Simplot Pond. Positioned in close proximity to a densely populated residential area and just outside the downtown core, the site offers exceptional opportunities for both residential and commercial mixed-use development.

The substantial interest shown through these multiple offers emphasizes the potential of this prime property. Its proximity to Downtown Boise and location along the Boise River have attracted attention from developers and investors. As the review process continues, the industry eagerly awaits the committee’s decision, which will shape the future development of this prominent area.

