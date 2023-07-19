fbpx

Zions Bank hosts virtual workshop on marketing strategies

admin//July 19, 2023

Zions Bank Marketing Group Manager Brad Herbert

BOISE, ID — Marketing strategies for small businesses will be the focus of a virtual workshop hosted by Zions Bank’s Business Resource Center.

“Fueling Growth: Unleashing the Power of Marketing for Long-Term Business Success” will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, July 27. This workshop will help attendees understand effective strategies that can propel their brand to new heights, attract and retain customers, and ultimately drive revenue growth. These strategies include leveraging a strong brand identity, conducting marketing research and developing compelling messages.

The workshop will be led by Zions Bank Marketing Group Manager Brad Herbert, who has more than 17 years of branding, marketing and business strategy experience. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Advertising Communications from Brigham Young University and an MBA from the University of Utah.

The virtual event is free, but registration is required via Eventbrite or by calling 208-501-7503.

