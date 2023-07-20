fbpx

Amazon set to open first Eastern Idaho facility

admin//July 20, 2023

Home>News>

Amazon set to open first Eastern Idaho facility

Amazon layoffs

E-commerce giant Amazon will soon open its first delivery station in Idaho Falls that will create over 150 new jobs.

Amazon set to open first Eastern Idaho facility

admin//July 20, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, ID – E-commerce giant Amazon will soon open its first delivery station in Idaho Falls that will create over 150 new jobs.

An opening event for the facility, called WID1, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 24, at 3700 S. Pioneer Lane, Idaho Falls.

The event highlights Amazon’s expansion in eastern Idaho and will include statements from operations manager Danny Woodruff and Bonneville County Commissioners, according to a news release.

“Our expansion into Idaho Falls underscores our unwavering commitment to exceptional service,” Woodruff said. “Amazon’s presence in Idaho Falls not only enables us to better serve our customers but also stimulate the local economy and foster connections within the community.”

Idaho Commerce Secretary Tom Kealy praised the new venture, adding, “Amazon’s decision to set up a delivery station in Idaho Falls reflects the region’s business-friendly environment and rapid growth. This investment will spur job creation and bolster our state’s logistics infrastructure, to the advantage of businesses and consumers alike.”

The new delivery station serves as a major component of Amazon’s logistics network, enhancing delivery services to local customers while stimulating the economy through job creation, the release stated.

Over 150 jobs, including full-time, part-time, and seasonal roles, in addition to opportunities for local delivery service partners and Flex drivers, will be generated by the investment.

d

Related Content

Float the Boise River off to record start — here’s why

Boise's popular summer activity, floating the Boise River, has already attracted tens of thousands of particip[...]

July 20, 2023
China Trade War

China doesn’t want a trade war with the US but will retaliate against further curbs, ambassado...

China does not want a trade war with the United States but will retaliate against any further U.S. restriction[...]

July 20, 2023
First Federal Bank

Bank partnership provides grants to 3 Des Moines organizations

First Federal Bank has partnered with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines to provide $95,735 in grants to[...]

July 20, 2023
Idaho labor shortage

SMALL BIZ; BIG STRUGGLES: Higher wages have not brought back workers

The most recent Jobs Report for small businesses reveals concerning trends impacting Main Street businesses th[...]

July 19, 2023

$301 million earned for Idahoans

BOISE, ID — Idaho State Treasurer Julie A. Ellsworth reports the interest earnings for Fiscal Year 2023 exce[...]

July 19, 2023

Former WBC leader launches new women’s network, foundation

BOISE, ID - Diane Bevan, former CEO and founder of the Idaho Hispanic Foundation and executive director of the[...]

July 18, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

Uncertain times are opportune times to invest in entrepreneurship

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Inflation’s impact on retirement planning

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Embrace retirement with confidence

3/7/2023

The history of workers in Idaho and our future 

12/6/2023
Bill Broich

What is Assisted Living?

6/6/2023