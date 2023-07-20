Amazon set to open first Eastern Idaho facility

E-commerce giant Amazon will soon open its first delivery station in Idaho Falls that will create over 150 new jobs.

An opening event for the facility, called WID1, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 24, at 3700 S. Pioneer Lane, Idaho Falls.

The event highlights Amazon’s expansion in eastern Idaho and will include statements from operations manager Danny Woodruff and Bonneville County Commissioners, according to a news release.

“Our expansion into Idaho Falls underscores our unwavering commitment to exceptional service,” Woodruff said. “Amazon’s presence in Idaho Falls not only enables us to better serve our customers but also stimulate the local economy and foster connections within the community.”

Idaho Commerce Secretary Tom Kealy praised the new venture, adding, “Amazon’s decision to set up a delivery station in Idaho Falls reflects the region’s business-friendly environment and rapid growth. This investment will spur job creation and bolster our state’s logistics infrastructure, to the advantage of businesses and consumers alike.”

The new delivery station serves as a major component of Amazon’s logistics network, enhancing delivery services to local customers while stimulating the economy through job creation, the release stated.

Over 150 jobs, including full-time, part-time, and seasonal roles, in addition to opportunities for local delivery service partners and Flex drivers, will be generated by the investment.