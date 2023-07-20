Bank partnership provides grants to 3 community organizations

First Federal Bank has partnered with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines to provide $95,735 in grants to three community organizations.

Previously, the FHLB of Des Moines announced the creation of the Member Impact Fund, an initiative designed to encourage financial institutions to contribute to community organizations, according to an FHLB news release. Through the Fund, money donated by a financial institution was matched, up to three dollars for every dollar provided.

First Federal submitted and received matching funds for NewWest Community Capital, South Central Community Action Partnership, and Habitat for Humanity, according to the release.

“We appreciate the FHLB for collaborating with us to provide much needed support to these community development partners,” Jason A. Meyerhoeffer, president and CEO of First Federal Bank, who also serves on the board of the Federal Home Loan Bank, said in the release.

NewWest Community Capital received a total of $45,158 in funds to aid with community development loans and services, the release stated. Founded in 2000, part of NewWest’s mission is to provide financing for projects crucial to assisting areas impacted by poverty.

Also, $45,158 was contributed to South Central Community Action Partnership and its Self-Help Housing program, according to the release. The funds will be used to purchase land and building lots, eventually providing opportunities for qualified families to own their own home. SCCAP is focused on providing services to improve the quality of life for people with an economic disadvantage.

“In August, we will be celebrating the completion of 100 affordable homes built in the Magic Valley since 2010,” Ken Robinette, CEO of SCCAP, said in the release. “These efforts would not be possible without the incredible support from places like First Federal Bank.”

Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley received $5,419 in grant funding, the release stated. The grant support will be applied toward the organization’s annual Rim2Rim fundraiser and their ongoing efforts to provide affordable homes for families in the Magic Valley.

“First Federal is proud to partner with the Federal Home Loan Bank to provide funding to these worthwhile organizations,” Brenda Hughes, senior vice president and director of Mortgage and Retail Lending at First Federal Bank, said in the release. “As a community bank, we understand the need to advance affordable, sustainable, homeownership in the communities we serve.”