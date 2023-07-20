Float the Boise River off to record start — here’s why

BOISE, ID — Boise’s popular summer activity, floating the Boise River, has already attracted tens of thousands of participants. Parking and shuttle bus usage data from the initial weeks of the official Float the Boise season reveal a significant 20 percent increase in visitation compared to last year.

Partner agencies, Ada County Parks & Waterways, Boise Parks and Recreation, and Boise Fire, launched the official float season on June 29. Since then, over 30,000 people have embraced the six-mile journey from Barber Park to Ann Morrison Park, leading to record-breaking visitation at both parks during the recent weekend.

Barber Park, managed by Ada County, accommodated 11,133 vehicles during the first 18 days of the 2023 float season, marking an 18 percent rise from 2022. Furthermore, shuttle bus ridership surged by 22 percent, with more than 16,800 passengers opting for this convenient mode of transportation during the same time frame.

Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16, 2023, witnessed the highest vehicle traffic in Barber Park’s history, with Sunday taking the lead as the #1 day for visitation, followed by Saturday at #2.

Float the Boise River’s record start in the summer of 2023 may be closely tied to Boise’s rapid population growth. With the city experiencing an influx of new residents, it’s no surprise that the popular summer activity is seeing a surge in participation. As more people discover and embrace this tradition, the Boise River will continue to be a refreshing escape from the summer heat.

As Boise’s weather forecast predicts continued high temperatures, the trend of increased usage is expected to persist. In response, Float the Boise partners are proactively sharing parking reminders and safety tips to ensure a safe and enjoyable float trip for everyone.