fbpx

The Mike Brown Group welcomes John Chandler

admin//July 20, 2023

Home>People>

The Mike Brown Group welcomes John Chandler

John Chandler

The Mike Brown Group welcomes John Chandler

admin//July 20, 2023

The Mike Brown Group welcomes a new driving force and consummate realtor, John Chandler. With a distinguished career spanning over 19 years in the industry, John’s expertise and commitment to assisting clients with their real estate goals and dreams are unparalleled.

With almost two decades of experience, Chandler has navigated the ebb and flow of the everchanging real estate market. Staying attuned to the industry trends and current market strategies, Chandler has assisted clients from all walks of life, from first-time homebuyers seeking their perfect starter home to seasoned investors expanding their portfolios.

Chandler is also a licensed broker dedicated to continuous growth, obtaining the coveted GRI designation from the Graduate Real Estate Institute and the New Home Sales Professional certification. Through his extensive experience and training, Chandler has established himself as an adept and trustworthy resource.

i

Related Content

Smith + Malek expands Boise office with attorney Chelsea Kidney

Smith + Malek Attorneys, a business law firm with offices in Boise, Coeur d’Alene, Spokane, and Kennewick, i[...]

July 18, 2023

Mitchell Coats joins Borton Lakey on litigation team

Mitchell Coats has joined Borton Lakey law offices as a member of its litigation practice group. Before joi[...]

July 18, 2023

Bryan Norton joins Borton Lakey as associate attorney

Bryan Norton has joined Borton Lakey law offices as its newest associate attorney. He is admitted to practice [...]

July 17, 2023

Olivia Vielstich McKinnon joins COMPASS as assistant planner

The Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho (COMPASS) is pleased to announce that Olivia Vielstich M[...]

July 13, 2023

Tamarack Resort names new Executive Chef Eric Aldis

TAMARACK, Idaho  — Tamarack Resort announces Executive Chef Eric Aldis as the newest member of its hospital[...]

July 12, 2023

Zina Farnot promoted at D.L Evans Bank

John V. Evans Jr., President of D.L. Evans Bank, is pleased to announce the promotion of Zina Farnot to Commer[...]

July 10, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

Uncertain times are opportune times to invest in entrepreneurship

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Inflation’s impact on retirement planning

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Embrace retirement with confidence

3/7/2023

The history of workers in Idaho and our future 

12/6/2023
Bill Broich

What is Assisted Living?

6/6/2023