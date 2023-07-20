The Mike Brown Group welcomes John Chandler

The Mike Brown Group welcomes a new driving force and consummate realtor, John Chandler. With a distinguished career spanning over 19 years in the industry, John’s expertise and commitment to assisting clients with their real estate goals and dreams are unparalleled.

With almost two decades of experience, Chandler has navigated the ebb and flow of the everchanging real estate market. Staying attuned to the industry trends and current market strategies, Chandler has assisted clients from all walks of life, from first-time homebuyers seeking their perfect starter home to seasoned investors expanding their portfolios.

Chandler is also a licensed broker dedicated to continuous growth, obtaining the coveted GRI designation from the Graduate Real Estate Institute and the New Home Sales Professional certification. Through his extensive experience and training, Chandler has established himself as an adept and trustworthy resource.