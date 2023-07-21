fbpx

$45M education investment targets Idaho’s future workforce needs

Jason Thomas//July 21, 2023

Idaho schools will have a new resource to prepare students to meet local and regional industry needs with the Idaho State Department of Education’s Idaho Career Ready Students program.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield introduced the legislation to create the program in March, according to an Idaho State Department of Education news release. After passing the Idaho Legislature, Gov. Brad Little signed into law HB267.

Idaho Career Ready Students funds are separate from the Division of Career Technical Education and reduce reliance on federal funds for Career Technical Education (CTE) programming, the release stated. CTE integrates core academic knowledge with technical and occupational skills that provide students a pathway to careers and training after high school.

The application window is now open and the State Department of Education has already received the first grant applications. Local education agencies interested in applying can do so by clicking here.

This historic $45 million investment in CTE increases the capacity of programs in Idaho middle and high schools (grades 7-12) by incentivizing districts to create instruction that provides focused training to prepare students to meet the needs of local industry and workforce partners.

The program will create opportunities for students in districts that may face challenges accessing resources to sustain high quality and effective CTE programs, according to the release.

“This program allows schools to tailor their Career Technical Education offerings to the unique needs of their communities,” Critchfield said in the releaes. “We know that the best people to ask about the needs of a community are the members of that community, and this program positions Idahoans to create workforce solutions that are responsive and tailor-made for their area’s individual needs.”

Eligible expenses include, but are not limited to:

  • Capital expenditures needed to upgrade and expand existing CTE programs, such as machines, tools and other one-time purchases;
  • Capital costs associated with building programming and construction, such as architectural and design fees, actual construction costs and costs to finish an existing construction project; and
  • Initial investments to develop CTE programs that are tailored to local areas and job markets.

Grants will be awarded by the Idaho Career Ready Students Council, an eleven-member group chaired by Critchfield, the release stated. The council will award grants on either an annual or multi-year basis, with preference given to proposals that create partnerships with local industry and other stakeholders while being both sustainable and responsive to community and statewide workforce needs.

The program application period is not subject to deadlines and requests may be submitted throughout the school year. Questions can be directed to program coordinator Allison Duman at [email protected].

