Idaho transportation officials seek input on 7-year funding plan

Idaho transportation officials are seeking input on a seven-year funding plan.

The Idaho Transportation Department is seeking feedback on the just-released draft Idaho Transportation Investment Program, according to an IDT news release.

The 2024-2030 ITIP outlines the state’s transportation priorities and guides investment decisions for the next seven years, according to the release. ITD encourages everyone to review the draft and provide comments from July 1-31.

Transportation projects included in the draft ITIP range from large-scale interstate improvements to smaller projects like the installation of a new guardrail, the release stated. Projects are located throughout Idaho’s 44 counties and involve all modes of transportation. Project selection is determined through technical data, as well as input from local officials and residents.

To review the complete draft plan, click here to view an interactive map that allows users to learn about projects in their local area as well as submit a comment through the portal.

Local projects added or modified in the program include:

A project was added in 2030 to address State Highway 53 just west of Rathdrum from North Bruss Road to milepost 8.3. After construction of this project, SH-53 will be fully expanded to include a center turn left turn lane and right turn lanes at major intersections between Washington and Rathdrum.

Design efforts will begin next year to make the intersection of U.S. Highway 95 and Schoolhouse Road near Naples safer. Possible solutions could include realigning the bridge over Deep Creek, widening Schoolhouse Road and adding lighting and turn lanes at the intersection. This project is only funded for design and not construction at this time.

A $36 million grant allowed the Pleasant View Road Interchange at State Highway 53, previously slated for 2028, to be advanced and start construction in 2025 or earlier.

Comments will be taken from July 1-31 and can be e-mailed to [email protected] or mailed to: ITIP – Comments, Attn: Office of Communication, P.O. Box 7129, Boise, ID 83707

Paper copies of the ITIP will be provided upon request by contacting the Idaho Transportation Department at (208) 334-8119.

All comments will be reviewed and incorporated into the ITIP where appropriate. Responses will be sent in September once the comment period has ended.

After approval by the Idaho Transportation Board in September, the ITIP will then be submitted to the Federal Highway Administration, the Federal Transit Administration, and the Environmental Protection Agency in October, the release stated. Once finalized, ITD staff across the state will begin scoping new projects. Public input is crucial in ensuring that the ITIP reflects the needs and desires of Idaho’s communities.