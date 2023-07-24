fbpx

Eagle-based fintech startup raises $8.5M in series A funding round

admin//July 24, 2023

Home>News>

Eagle-based fintech startup raises $8.5M in series A funding round

Fitted Retail

Eagle-based fintech startup raises $8.5M in series A funding round

admin//July 24, 2023

EAGLE, ID – Fitted Inc., a fintech software platform that reimagines brand and retailer connectivity, announces the closing of an $8.5 million series A funding round to fuel continued growth and meet customer demand. 

On Fitted, retailers get enhanced discounts and terms to make payments, and brands get paid immediately when the invoice is finalized. Using Fitted, all retail parties benefit from an elevated wholesale experience and have access to real-time data and critical financial information. 

“We are thrilled to have the support of our investors as we move forward with our mission to streamline connectivity between brands and retailers. Our goal is to create an end-to-end solution that allows brands and retailers to do business together seamlessly,” CEO and Co-Founder Monte Keleher said. “This funding will help us accelerate product development and continue to provide exceptional value to our brand and retailer partners.” 

The funding round was led by Capital Eleven and included participation from Epic Ventures and Handshake Ventures. “We are excited to build upon our partnership with Fitted and wholeheartedly believe in their vision of redefining orders and payments in retail. We are confident that this team has the talent and drive to create something truly special,” said Travis Hawkes, Manager Partner of Capital Eleven.

v

Related Content

Idaho rangeland development

Study offers glimpse of development’s impact on Idaho’s rangeland

The study actually found that the “donut” of land closest to large cities like Boise, rangeland quality wa[...]

July 25, 2023
Idaho Tax Cut

Governor announces property tax relief

In a recent press conference, Gov. Brad Little made an announcement regarding Idaho's fiscal achievements, rev[...]

July 24, 2023
Idaho power supply

How tech can protect rural Idaho’s power supply in an emergency

New technologies demonstrate how rural communities can maintain critical services during blackout emergencies.

July 24, 2023
Utz Brands Nampa

National food brand leases space at Nampa logistics center

The company occupies one of the industrial park’s three 115,008-square-foot-buildings, totaling 345,024 squa[...]

July 24, 2023
Boise Microsoft

Boise-based nonprofit selected for Microsoft economic growth initiative

The organization will work with Microsoft to foster inclusive economic opportunity, job creation and innovatio[...]

July 21, 2023
Idaho Workforce

$45M education investment targets Idaho’s future workforce needs

Idaho schools will have a new resource to prepare students to meet local and regional industry needs with the [...]

July 21, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

Uncertain times are opportune times to invest in entrepreneurship

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Inflation’s impact on retirement planning

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Embrace retirement with confidence

3/7/2023

The history of workers in Idaho and our future 

12/6/2023
Bill Broich

What is Assisted Living?

6/6/2023