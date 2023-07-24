Eagle-based fintech startup raises $8.5M in series A funding round

EAGLE, ID – Fitted Inc., a fintech software platform that reimagines brand and retailer connectivity, announces the closing of an $8.5 million series A funding round to fuel continued growth and meet customer demand.

On Fitted, retailers get enhanced discounts and terms to make payments, and brands get paid immediately when the invoice is finalized. Using Fitted, all retail parties benefit from an elevated wholesale experience and have access to real-time data and critical financial information.

“We are thrilled to have the support of our investors as we move forward with our mission to streamline connectivity between brands and retailers. Our goal is to create an end-to-end solution that allows brands and retailers to do business together seamlessly,” CEO and Co-Founder Monte Keleher said. “This funding will help us accelerate product development and continue to provide exceptional value to our brand and retailer partners.”

The funding round was led by Capital Eleven and included participation from Epic Ventures and Handshake Ventures. “We are excited to build upon our partnership with Fitted and wholeheartedly believe in their vision of redefining orders and payments in retail. We are confident that this team has the talent and drive to create something truly special,” said Travis Hawkes, Manager Partner of Capital Eleven.