Governor announces property tax relief

admin//July 24, 2023

Idaho Tax Cut

Press conference on June 19 with members of the Idaho Legislature.

In a recent press conference, Gov. Brad Little made an announcement regarding Idaho’s fiscal achievements, revealing that the state concluded the fiscal year with a budget surplus. Additionally, the governor unveiled plans to provide $100 million in extra property tax relief to benefit the citizens of Idaho.

According to Governor Little, this relief is part of a broader property tax cut measure that was passed during the legislative session, forming a key component of his “Idaho First” plan. Taking into account other tax-cut measures that have been implemented, he further estimated that the total property tax relief could amount to around $300 million for property taxpayers.

The administration has stated that Idaho property owners can expect to see the combined reduction on their property tax notices, which are scheduled to be distributed in November. This measure is aimed at easing the tax burden and providing financial relief to residents across the state.

