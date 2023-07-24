fbpx

National food brand leases space at Nampa logistics center

Jason Thomas//July 24, 2023

Home>News>

National food brand leases space at Nampa logistics center

Utz Brands Nampa

National food brand leases space at Nampa logistics center

Jason Thomas//July 24, 2023

A national food company has established operations at the Madison Logistics Center.

LDK Ventures has leased 25,000 square feet of the center, located on Madison Avenue in Nampa, to Utz Brands, according to an LDK news release. Utz brands occupies a portion of Building C, one of the industrial park’s three 115,008-square-foot buildings, totaling 345,024 square feet.

Devin Ogden and Michael McNeight of Colliers represented LDK Ventures in the lease transaction, according to the release.

“We’re excited to welcome Utz Brands to Madison Logistics Center,” said Denton Kelley, managing principal of LDK Ventures, said in the release. “Utz is a great example of the user we designed the building for.”

Madison Logistics Center features 32 feet of warehouse clear height, an ESFR sprinkler system, ample dock doors and a combination of natural skylights and LED lighting, the release stated. The project also features trailer parking stalls and roofing prepped for solar panels.

LDK Ventures broke ground on the 20-acre site in May 2022 and completed construction in April 2023.

Currently 200,000 square feet of space is available to lease at the center, according to the release.

d

Related Content

Idaho power supply

How tech can protect rural Idaho’s power supply in an emergency

New technologies demonstrate how rural communities can maintain critical services during blackout emergencies.

July 24, 2023
Boise Microsoft

Boise-based nonprofit selected for Microsoft economic growth initiative

The organization will work with Microsoft to foster inclusive economic opportunity, job creation and innovatio[...]

July 21, 2023
Idaho Workforce

$45M education investment targets Idaho’s future workforce needs

Idaho schools will have a new resource to prepare students to meet local and regional industry needs with the [...]

July 21, 2023
Idaho Transportation Funding

Idaho transportation officials seek input on 7-year funding plan

Projects are located throughout Idaho’s 44 counties and involve all modes of transportation.

July 21, 2023

July 21, 2023 Digital Edition

[iframe src='//www.pageturnpro.com/Idaho-Business-Review/109094-IBR_072123_web/sdefault.html' width='800' heig[...]

July 21, 2023

Float the Boise River off to record start — here’s why

Boise's popular summer activity, floating the Boise River, has already attracted tens of thousands of particip[...]

July 20, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

Uncertain times are opportune times to invest in entrepreneurship

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Inflation’s impact on retirement planning

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Embrace retirement with confidence

3/7/2023

The history of workers in Idaho and our future 

12/6/2023
Bill Broich

What is Assisted Living?

6/6/2023