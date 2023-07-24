National food brand leases space at Nampa logistics center

A national food company has established operations at the Madison Logistics Center.

LDK Ventures has leased 25,000 square feet of the center, located on Madison Avenue in Nampa, to Utz Brands, according to an LDK news release. Utz brands occupies a portion of Building C, one of the industrial park’s three 115,008-square-foot buildings, totaling 345,024 square feet.

Devin Ogden and Michael McNeight of Colliers represented LDK Ventures in the lease transaction, according to the release.

“We’re excited to welcome Utz Brands to Madison Logistics Center,” said Denton Kelley, managing principal of LDK Ventures, said in the release. “Utz is a great example of the user we designed the building for.”

Madison Logistics Center features 32 feet of warehouse clear height, an ESFR sprinkler system, ample dock doors and a combination of natural skylights and LED lighting, the release stated. The project also features trailer parking stalls and roofing prepped for solar panels.

LDK Ventures broke ground on the 20-acre site in May 2022 and completed construction in April 2023.

Currently 200,000 square feet of space is available to lease at the center, according to the release.