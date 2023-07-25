fbpx

Smith + Malek in Coeur d’Alene hires Jess Luchini

July 25, 2023

Smith + Malek Attorneys, a business law firm with offices in Boise, Coeur d’Alene, Spokane, and Kennewick, is adding to its Coeur d’Alene office located at 601 E. Front Avenue Suite 304 with a recent hire.

Jess Luchini, a client experience specialist, achieved a significant career milestone by working her way up to become a buyer at one of the largest online clothing companies in the country prior to Smith + Malek. By traveling the world to buy clothes for the upcoming season, Luchini gained a broader understanding of different people and perspectives.

Jess’s decision to join the Smith + Malek team stems from her strong desire to gain knowledge and insight on how to support her community in navigating complex situations they may face. “Her commitment to making a difference aligns perfectly with our firm’s values and mission. Jess’s exceptional skills, commitment to outstanding client experiences, and vibrant personality will greatly enhance the Coeur d’Alene office and contribute to the success of her clients,” Smith + Malek said in a statement.

“My goal in life is to leave a positive footprint on everyone I meet,” Luchini said. “I want to raise my daughters to know they can accomplish any goal they have, no matter how big it is. To have them grow up as strong independent women, that see their value in every aspect of life.”

