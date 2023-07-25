Study offers glimpse of development’s impact on Idaho’s rangeland

Kuna, like some other cities in Ada County, has sprawled into farmland as it seeks economic opportunities in growth. Photo by Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman

A new study from Boise State University shows that urban growth has negative consequences for the region’s sagebrush ecosystems, including greater declines in rangeland quality in fast-growing counties. The work also reveals that with successful management, growth also can bring positive changes to the sagebrush steppe close to cities, a news release from the university stated.

This research was led by postdoctoral researcher Juan Requena-Mullor, in collaboration with Trevor Caughlin, an associate professor of biology, and Human Environment Studies program faculty members Jodi Brandt and Matthew Williamson, according to the release. Together, the team analyzed 30 years’ worth of satellite data from 1989 to 2018 to map changes in rangeland quality across 100,000 square miles. The research covered 121 counties across nine western states.

This research provides scientific evidence that the western counties with larger increases in human population growth showed more decline in rangeland quality, the release stated. Such declines mean that the native habitat has been reduced in its ability to serve as a healthy, thriving ecosystem for diverse species. This is concerning for multiple reasons, namely that the sagebrush steppe is a critical ecosystem to many plant and animal species, and it also plays a large role in rural economies and recreation.

In conducting this research, the team added a missing piece to the puzzle surrounding the degradation of American rangeland.

“It’s widely known that fire, rising temperatures and invasive species are causing severe harm to our sagebrush steppe ecosystems. At the same time, we have some of the fastest-growing human populations in the country. The contribution of human population growth in cities to rangeland quality has not been assessed before,” Caughlin said in the release.

However, as Caughlin put it, there was a silver lining to the research when they analyzed rangeland quality around Western cities. In the “donut” of land closest to large cities like Boise, rangeland quality was actually improved, the release stated. According to Requena- Mullor, this discovery was the opposite of their hypothesis.

“The way that we’re interpreting this is that if you’re really close to a city, like in the Boise foothills, there’s going to be increased attention and management. An example of that locally is the great work that the City of Boise Parks and Recreation team does to manage the foothills, supported by the Foothills Levy that Boise taxpayers paid,” Caughlin said in the release.

Areas that are in fast-growing counties, but are farther away from cities — such as areas in Ada County that are on the outskirts of the county — are the areas where one can predict the greatest rangeland degradation, the release stated. Caughlin suggests that extending the land protection efforts and policies of cities like Boise and Salt Lake City could be key to reversing land damage and decline in rural areas.

“Western ecosystems occur on a patchwork of different land ownership, ranging from privately owned land, to land managed by tribes or the federal government or cities,” said Caughlin. “What this study shows is that land owned by cities should be part of that conversation because even if it’s a relatively small proportion of the total land in the West, there are effects of cities that extend beyond the immediate land-use footprint of the city.”

Click here to view the study.