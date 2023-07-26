fbpx

CSHQA adds new principal architect to firm

Jason Thomas//July 26, 2023

Tiffani Norman

Tiffani Norman leads a team in the retail division, focusing on existing and new clients and business objectives to guide the studio in efficiencies and profitability.

CSHQA has added a new principal to its firm.

Tiffani Norman, AIA, has been named architect principal effective July 19, according to a news release. She leads a team in the retail division, focusing on existing and new clients and business objectives to guide the studio in efficiencies and profitability. Additionally, she will manage training and develop staff members.

Norman brings nearly 30 years of experience in architectural practices, including 15 years with CSHQA, the release stated. As a design expert, she specializes in project delivery and manages projects from potential site research to construction administration. Norman has worked in the restaurant, multi-family and retail sectors, most notably with national accounts such as Albertsons, Safeway, Sprouts, Whole Foods, Noodles & Co. and Bish’s RV.

“Our leadership team is proud to promote Ms. Norman at CSHQA,” said Ryan Martin, CEO of CSHQA, in the release. “She has been with our firm for nearly two decades and has contributed immensely to a number of significant projects. Her dedication to fostering and nurturing client relationships is inspiring. We look forward to witnessing the continued impact of Ms. Norman on the firm.”

Norman attended the University of Idaho, earning her bachelor of architecture. Her work is deeply vested in how buildings come together and their impact on people, the release stated.

