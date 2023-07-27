Behind this Boise-based restaurant chain’s fast growth

With the recently opened location in Tucson, Arizona, the brand looks forward to continued expansion in the Southwest region.

A Boise-based Greek quick-service restaurant concept is on an expansion tear.

Gyro Shack has seen consistent growth throughout the first half of 2023, as the brand looks to continue momentum for the remainder of the year, according to a news release.

With the recently opened Gyro Shack location in Tucson, Arizona, the brand looks forward to continued expansion in the Southwest region, according to the release. In the second half of the year, Gyro Shack will open the brand’s first location in New Mexico. The Albuquerque catering hub and food truck commissary location looks to open in August of 2023, with the brick-and-mortar location coming early next year.

With new locations on the horizon, Gyro Shack is continuing to explore development opportunities in Las Vegas, Nevada, Phoenix, Arizona and other surrounding areas for further expansion, the release stated.

“The Tucson opening is definitely an inflection point for Gyro Shack,” said Seth Brink, president of Gyro Shack, in the release. “We are an ethnic food brand located in Boise, Idaho, and getting new locations open in other areas of the country is pivotal for us to prove portability and show potential partners that Gyro Shack is just as successful inside and outside of our home state.”

The first half of 2023 required a significant investment by the Gyro Shack team to dive deeply into unit economics, the release stated. Through continued wage increases, the brand has continued to make great strides in bringing costs down and running units with scalable economics.

“This year, we have overcome obstacles regarding the labor force,” Brink said. “We have spent a great deal of time ensuring we are hiring the right people for our teams. With staff who are invested in the Gyro Shack brand and love what they do, we have seen a massive increase in overall morale within our workforce and look forward to building upon that momentum.”

With 14% growth in number of operating locations so far this year, Gyro Shack looks forward to further expansion in the remainder of 2023 and beyond, according to the release.

Founded by Gus Zaharioudakis, Gyro Shack began as a food truck and two restaurants in former coffee drive-through kiosks, according to the release. Today, the brand brings its authentic and unique take on the classic Greek favorites to drive-through customers with nine locations.