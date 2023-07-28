fbpx

Trailing of the Sheep Festival set — here’s what’s new

Jason Thomas//July 28, 2023

Home>News>

Trailing of the Sheep Festival set — here’s what’s new

Trailing of the Sheep Festival

The best in American lamb will be featured at various culinary events during the annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival, Oct. 4-8, in the Wood River Valley of Idaho.

Trailing of the Sheep Festival set — here’s what’s new

Jason Thomas//July 28, 2023

The best in American lamb will be featured at various culinary events during the annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival, Oct. 4-8, in the Wood River Valley of Idaho.

Foodies might take note of the many special culinary lamb events, including the For the Love of Lamb Dine-Around, Cooking with Lamb Classes, Farm to Table dinners featuring Idaho lamb, Lamb Fest at the Folklife Fair and lamb lunch at the Happy Trails Closing Party, according to a news release.

These culinary events are a part of the internationally recognized festival, which provides attendees the opportunity to experience a unique extended weekend of history and culture and a literal “taste” of the American West.

For more information, click here.

Celebrating its 27th anniversary year, the Trailing of the Sheep Festival honors the 150-plus year tradition of moving sheep (“trailing”) from high mountain summer pastures down through the valley to traditional winter grazing and lambing areas in the south, the release stated.

This annual migration is living history and the focus of a unique and authentic festival that celebrates the people, arts, culture, and traditions of sheep ranching in Idaho and the West, the release stated. The five-day festival includes activities in multiple venues: history, folk, and traditional arts, a Sheep Folklife Fair, lamb culinary offerings, a Wool Fest with classes and workshops, music, dance, storytelling, the National Qualifying Sheepdog Trials and, the always entertaining, Big Sheep Parade with 1,500 sheep hoofing it down Main Street in Ketchum.

2023 Trailing of the Sheep culinary events

  • Farm to Table Lamb Dinners on Oct. 3, 4 and 5 at Mountain Humane near Hailey will be prepared by local Chef Al McCord. The four-course dinners will feature local Idaho lamb from Darby Northcott’s 3/D Ranch on Tuesday, from Kathleen and Brian Bean’s Lava Lake Ranch on Wednesday and Diane, John, and Tom Peavey’s Flat Top Ranch on Thursday.
  • For the Love of Lamb Dine-Around will take place in association with top local restaurants and chefs in Ketchum on Friday, Oct. 6. A variety of creative and tasty American Lamb ‘baaa-ites’ will be offered starting at 4:30 p.m.
  • A Lamb Fest will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7, during the Sheep Folklife Fair. Enjoy delicious and creative American Lamb dishes prepared by regional chefs and restaurants. Beverages are also available for purchase. Choose your favorite restaurant when you arrive at the Fair and purchase tickets on-site.
  • The Happy Trails Festival Closing Party will be held on Sunday, Oct. 8th, at the Ketchum Town Square, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

s

Related Content

Gyro Shack Boise

Behind this Boise-based restaurant chain’s fast growth

With new locations on the horizon, the brand is exploring development opportunities in Las Vegas, Nevada, Phoe[...]

July 27, 2023
Idaho recreation funding

New Idaho council to recommend recreation projects tied to $150M in funding

The council will recommend projects that expand outdoor opportunities for camping, fishing, hunting, hiking, a[...]

July 27, 2023

CSHQA names Ryan D. Martin as CEO

The Board of Directors of CSHQA is names Ryan D. Martin as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He will lead the fir[...]

July 26, 2023
Purple Runway

Purple Runway program bolsters recruitment amid pilot shortage

Pilot shortages have made it challenging for FedEx feeder Empire Airlines to recruit and retain pilots.

July 26, 2023
Tiffani Norman

CSHQA adds new principal architect to firm

She leads a team in the retail division, focusing on existing and new clients and business objectives to guide[...]

July 26, 2023
Idaho clean energy production

Idaho land eyed for federal clean energy production initiative

Developments could include solar, wind, nuclear energy, hydroelectric, geothermal, clean hydrogen and fossil r[...]

July 26, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

Uncertain times are opportune times to invest in entrepreneurship

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Inflation’s impact on retirement planning

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Embrace retirement with confidence

3/7/2023

The history of workers in Idaho and our future 

12/6/2023
Bill Broich

What is Assisted Living?

6/6/2023