Trailing of the Sheep Festival set — here’s what’s new

The best in American lamb will be featured at various culinary events during the annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival, Oct. 4-8, in the Wood River Valley of Idaho.

The best in American lamb will be featured at various culinary events during the annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival, Oct. 4-8, in the Wood River Valley of Idaho.

Foodies might take note of the many special culinary lamb events, including the For the Love of Lamb Dine-Around, Cooking with Lamb Classes, Farm to Table dinners featuring Idaho lamb, Lamb Fest at the Folklife Fair and lamb lunch at the Happy Trails Closing Party, according to a news release.

These culinary events are a part of the internationally recognized festival, which provides attendees the opportunity to experience a unique extended weekend of history and culture and a literal “taste” of the American West.

For more information, click here.

Celebrating its 27th anniversary year, the Trailing of the Sheep Festival honors the 150-plus year tradition of moving sheep (“trailing”) from high mountain summer pastures down through the valley to traditional winter grazing and lambing areas in the south, the release stated.

This annual migration is living history and the focus of a unique and authentic festival that celebrates the people, arts, culture, and traditions of sheep ranching in Idaho and the West, the release stated. The five-day festival includes activities in multiple venues: history, folk, and traditional arts, a Sheep Folklife Fair, lamb culinary offerings, a Wool Fest with classes and workshops, music, dance, storytelling, the National Qualifying Sheepdog Trials and, the always entertaining, Big Sheep Parade with 1,500 sheep hoofing it down Main Street in Ketchum.

2023 Trailing of the Sheep culinary events