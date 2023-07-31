Idaho’s water resources the topic of upcoming summit

The City of Boise has adopted a 20-year Water Renewal Utility Plan. Courtesy City of Boise

Idaho’s water supply will be the focus of an upcoming day-long meeting with state officials.

Jeff Raybould, chairman of the Idaho Water Resource Board, will emcee the Governor’s Water Summit on Monday, Aug. 7, in a day-long meeting that will feature a snapshot of key water topics statewide, according to a news release. The meeting will be held in the Lincoln Auditorium at the Idaho Statehouse in Boise.

The public, water users and all interested parties are invited and encouraged to attend.

The Idaho Water Resource Board (IWRB) is holding the summit at the direction of Idaho Gov. Brad Little to discuss pressing water resource matters across the state, the release stated. Through Little’s “Leading Idaho” and “Idaho First” plans with support from the Idaho Legislature, IWRB has received nearly $450 million to modernize water infrastructure statewide — much of which is a century old and in dire need of replacement or repair.

The meeting with kick off at 8:30 a.m. with opening remarks by Little. Hydrologists David Hoekema and Dennis Owsley from the Idaho Department of Water Resources will set the scene with the latest information and trends on surface and groundwater supplies statewide.

Other topics to be covered during the day:

Idaho’s Collaborative Cloud Seeding Program.

Changes and trends in Idaho’s surface water streamflow patterns.

Latest update on federal hydropower operations in Idaho.

Mountain Home aquifer declines and proposed solutions.

Cities, Tribes, Utilities and Developers perspective on water in Idaho.

Challenges on the Eastern Snake Plain regarding surface water and groundwater consumptive use and water rights issues.

The declining Palouse Basin Aquifer underlying the Moscow-Pullman area, water conservation efforts underway, and long-term solutions.

Treasure Valley water issues and a presentation from the Boise Project Board of Control about lining the New York canal and what kind of impacts that may have.

Big Wood River Basin issues between surface water and groundwater users.

IWRB members will moderate panel discussions on the topics listed above.

A final agenda will be forthcoming.