fbpx

Idaho’s water resources the topic of upcoming summit

Jason Thomas//July 31, 2023

Home>News>

Idaho’s water resources the topic of upcoming summit

Idaho water resources

The City of Boise has adopted a 20-year Water Renewal Utility Plan. Courtesy City of Boise

Idaho’s water resources the topic of upcoming summit

Jason Thomas//July 31, 2023

Amount Idaho Water Resource Board has received to modernize water infrastructure statewideIdaho’s water supply will be the focus of an upcoming day-long meeting with state officials.

Jeff Raybould, chairman of the Idaho Water Resource Board, will emcee the Governor’s Water Summit on Monday, Aug. 7, in a day-long meeting that will feature a snapshot of key water topics statewide, according to a news release. The meeting will be held in the Lincoln Auditorium at the Idaho Statehouse in Boise.

The public, water users and all interested parties are invited and encouraged to attend.

The Idaho Water Resource Board (IWRB) is holding the summit at the direction of Idaho Gov. Brad Little to discuss pressing water resource matters across the state, the release stated. Through Little’s “Leading Idaho” and “Idaho First” plans with support from the Idaho Legislature, IWRB has received nearly $450 million to modernize water infrastructure statewide — much of which is a century old and in dire need of replacement or repair.

The meeting with kick off at 8:30 a.m. with opening remarks by Little. Hydrologists David Hoekema and Dennis Owsley from the Idaho Department of Water Resources will set the scene with the latest information and trends on surface and groundwater supplies statewide.

Other topics to be covered during the day:

  • Idaho’s Collaborative Cloud Seeding Program.
  • Changes and trends in Idaho’s surface water streamflow patterns.
  • Latest update on federal hydropower operations in Idaho.
  • Mountain Home aquifer declines and proposed solutions.
  • Cities, Tribes, Utilities and Developers perspective on water in Idaho.
  • Challenges on the Eastern Snake Plain regarding surface water and groundwater consumptive use and water rights issues.
  • The declining Palouse Basin Aquifer underlying the Moscow-Pullman area, water conservation efforts underway, and long-term solutions.
  • Treasure Valley water issues and a presentation from the Boise Project Board of Control about lining the New York canal and what kind of impacts that may have.
  • Big Wood River Basin issues between surface water and groundwater users.

IWRB members will moderate panel discussions on the topics listed above.

A final agenda will be forthcoming.

 

"

Related Content

Idaho gas prices

Idaho gas prices on the rise – here’s why

“So far this year, Idaho’s state average hasn’t hit $4 per gallon, but that could change in the coming w[...]

August 1, 2023
Powderhaus Brewing Co.

Popular Boise brewery put up for sale

The owners launched the brewery in 2015 after commissioning a custom 8,000-square-foot production facility in [...]

August 1, 2023
University of Idaho fundraising

University of Idaho breaks fundraising record — with more to come

All monies raised in FY23 count toward the university's goal to raise $500 million by Dec. 31, 2025.

July 31, 2023
Idaho health science degree

Idaho colleges look for pathway to create health science degree

Advanced degrees lead to higher earnings potential and open the door to career advancement in areas such as ma[...]

July 31, 2023

Kootenai Health CEO to step down — here’s what’s next

Under his leadership, Kootenai Health has grown to become the third-largest health system in Idaho, with over [...]

July 28, 2023
Idaho nursing shortage

University, health system partnership targets Idaho nursing shortage

More registered nurses are needed to support staffing and safe patient outcomes, and baccalaureate-prepared nu[...]

July 28, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

Uncertain times are opportune times to invest in entrepreneurship

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Inflation’s impact on retirement planning

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Embrace retirement with confidence

3/7/2023

The history of workers in Idaho and our future 

12/6/2023
Bill Broich

What is Assisted Living?

6/6/2023