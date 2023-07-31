fbpx

University of Idaho breaks fundraising record — with more to come

Jason Thomas//July 31, 2023

Home>News>

University of Idaho breaks fundraising record — with more to come

University of Idaho fundraising

The University of Idaho closed fiscal year 2023 with $57.5 million in gifts as it continues its Brave. Bold. Unstoppable. fundraising campaign.

University of Idaho breaks fundraising record — with more to come

Jason Thomas//July 31, 2023

The University of Idaho has closed fiscal year with record-breaking fundraising numbers.

The university closed fiscal year 2023 with $57.5 million in gifts as it continues its Brave. Bold. Unstoppable. fundraising campaign, according to a news release from the school.

Direct donations, pledges, gifts-in-kind, bequests and other types of gifts went into this total, making the past three years the most successful fundraising years in the history of the institution, the release stated.

The funds will be allocated according to the donors’ wishes: $22.9 million for student scholarships and programs; $27.5 million for faculty, research and programs; and $7.1 million to facilities and other areas to address the specific health, educational, legal and other vital needs of communities throughout Idaho, according to the release.

All monies raised in FY23 count toward U of I’s goal to raise $500 million by Dec. 31, 2025, the release stated. To date, the Brave. Bold. Unstoppable. campaign has raised more than $394 million since it began in 2015.

“We are deeply grateful for the donors and alumni whose support is amplifying our impact throughout Idaho and beyond our borders,” said U of I President Scott Green in the release. “Every gift makes a difference in our mission to serve the people, industries and communities across our state.”

FY23 began July 1, 2022 and ended June 30, 2023.

d

Related Content

Idaho gas prices

Idaho gas prices on the rise – here’s why

“So far this year, Idaho’s state average hasn’t hit $4 per gallon, but that could change in the coming w[...]

August 1, 2023
Powderhaus Brewing Co.

Popular Boise brewery put up for sale

The owners launched the brewery in 2015 after commissioning a custom 8,000-square-foot production facility in [...]

August 1, 2023
Idaho water resources

Idaho’s water resources the topic of upcoming summit

Idaho's water supply will be the focus of an upcoming day-long meeting with state officials.

July 31, 2023
Idaho health science degree

Idaho colleges look for pathway to create health science degree

Advanced degrees lead to higher earnings potential and open the door to career advancement in areas such as ma[...]

July 31, 2023

Kootenai Health CEO to step down — here’s what’s next

Under his leadership, Kootenai Health has grown to become the third-largest health system in Idaho, with over [...]

July 28, 2023
Idaho nursing shortage

University, health system partnership targets Idaho nursing shortage

More registered nurses are needed to support staffing and safe patient outcomes, and baccalaureate-prepared nu[...]

July 28, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

Uncertain times are opportune times to invest in entrepreneurship

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Inflation’s impact on retirement planning

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Embrace retirement with confidence

3/7/2023

The history of workers in Idaho and our future 

12/6/2023
Bill Broich

What is Assisted Living?

6/6/2023