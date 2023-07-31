University of Idaho breaks fundraising record — with more to come

The University of Idaho closed fiscal year 2023 with $57.5 million in gifts as it continues its Brave. Bold. Unstoppable. fundraising campaign.

The University of Idaho has closed fiscal year with record-breaking fundraising numbers.

The university closed fiscal year 2023 with $57.5 million in gifts as it continues its Brave. Bold. Unstoppable. fundraising campaign, according to a news release from the school.

Direct donations, pledges, gifts-in-kind, bequests and other types of gifts went into this total, making the past three years the most successful fundraising years in the history of the institution, the release stated.

The funds will be allocated according to the donors’ wishes: $22.9 million for student scholarships and programs; $27.5 million for faculty, research and programs; and $7.1 million to facilities and other areas to address the specific health, educational, legal and other vital needs of communities throughout Idaho, according to the release.

All monies raised in FY23 count toward U of I’s goal to raise $500 million by Dec. 31, 2025, the release stated. To date, the Brave. Bold. Unstoppable. campaign has raised more than $394 million since it began in 2015.

“We are deeply grateful for the donors and alumni whose support is amplifying our impact throughout Idaho and beyond our borders,” said U of I President Scott Green in the release. “Every gift makes a difference in our mission to serve the people, industries and communities across our state.”

FY23 began July 1, 2022 and ended June 30, 2023.