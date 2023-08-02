fbpx

Idaho officials seek input on premium insurance rates

Jason Thomas//August 2, 2023

Home>News>

Idaho officials seek input on premium insurance rates

Idaho insurance rates

The Iowa Department of Insurance is reviewing premium rate submissions from health insurance carriers for 2024’s individual and small group plans.

Idaho officials seek input on premium insurance rates

Jason Thomas//August 2, 2023

BOISE – The Idaho Department of Insurance (DOI) has received preliminary premium rates from health insurance carriers for plans sold starting January 2024. The DOI is seeking public comments before final rates are published.

The DOI is reviewing premium rate submissions from health insurance carriers for 2024’s individual and small group plans, according to a DOI news release. These proposed health insurance premium rates are published on the DOI website here.

The average proposed change in premium by location, by metal level, and the corresponding 2024 rates by plan, as well as the carriers’ explanations for the changes, are made publicly available for comment, the release stated. Carriers filed individual market rate changes from between -5% to 1%, with an average market change of 0%.

By law, the DOI only has the authority to determine the rates “unreasonable” if the requests are not adequately justified, the release stated. Final rates will be publicly available Oct. 2, at the same web address.

“We would like to thank Governor Brad Little for his and the Legislature’s support for our 1332 Waiver Application in 2022,” said Director Dean L. Cameron in the release. The 1332 State Innovation “Reinsurance Waiver” reduces the cost of individual market health insurance by offsetting the premium impact of high-cost health conditions.

Idaho is in year one of the 5-year waiver, which has already provided a 12% reduction in rates in 2023, the release stated.

“The anticipated impact for the second year of the waiver in 2024 is that individual health insurance premiums will be 16% lower than they would have been without the waiver,” Cameron said. “The waiver continues to benefit Idahoans purchasing individual health insurance more than originally anticipated.”

Comments, questions, or ideas can be submitted via online form by clicking here, or mailed to the following:

2024 Rate Comments
Idaho Department of Insurance
PO Box 83720
Boise ID 83720-0043

The DOI encourages consumers to carefully review all their options with a licensed insurance agent once the final rates are published.

l

Related Content

Idaho Fire

Most of Idaho in ‘very high to extreme’ fire danger — what to know

Hot summer temperatures across the state have resulted in drier conditions and an increased fire danger.

August 2, 2023
Idaho National Laboratory

Feds release impact findings of reactor design at Idaho National Laboratory

A team will construct the experimental system offsite and ship it to Idaho National Laboratory, where it will [...]

August 1, 2023
Idaho Home Prices

Idaho among states with biggest housing cost increase

Some States Saw Housing Costs Triple or Quadruple.

August 1, 2023
Idaho gas prices

Idaho gas prices on the rise – here’s why

“So far this year, Idaho’s state average hasn’t hit $4 per gallon, but that could change in the coming w[...]

August 1, 2023
Powderhaus Brewing Co.

Popular Boise brewery put up for sale

The owners launched the brewery in 2015 after commissioning a custom 8,000-square-foot production facility in [...]

August 1, 2023
University of Idaho fundraising

University of Idaho breaks fundraising record — with more to come

All monies raised in FY23 count toward the university's goal to raise $500 million by Dec. 31, 2025.

July 31, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

Uncertain times are opportune times to invest in entrepreneurship

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Inflation’s impact on retirement planning

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Embrace retirement with confidence

3/7/2023

The history of workers in Idaho and our future 

12/6/2023
Bill Broich

What is Assisted Living?

6/6/2023