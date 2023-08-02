Idaho officials seek input on premium insurance rates

The Iowa Department of Insurance is reviewing premium rate submissions from health insurance carriers for 2024’s individual and small group plans.

BOISE – The Idaho Department of Insurance (DOI) has received preliminary premium rates from health insurance carriers for plans sold starting January 2024. The DOI is seeking public comments before final rates are published.

The DOI is reviewing premium rate submissions from health insurance carriers for 2024’s individual and small group plans, according to a DOI news release. These proposed health insurance premium rates are published on the DOI website here.

The average proposed change in premium by location, by metal level, and the corresponding 2024 rates by plan, as well as the carriers’ explanations for the changes, are made publicly available for comment, the release stated. Carriers filed individual market rate changes from between -5% to 1%, with an average market change of 0%.

By law, the DOI only has the authority to determine the rates “unreasonable” if the requests are not adequately justified, the release stated. Final rates will be publicly available Oct. 2, at the same web address.

“We would like to thank Governor Brad Little for his and the Legislature’s support for our 1332 Waiver Application in 2022,” said Director Dean L. Cameron in the release. The 1332 State Innovation “Reinsurance Waiver” reduces the cost of individual market health insurance by offsetting the premium impact of high-cost health conditions.

Idaho is in year one of the 5-year waiver, which has already provided a 12% reduction in rates in 2023, the release stated.

“The anticipated impact for the second year of the waiver in 2024 is that individual health insurance premiums will be 16% lower than they would have been without the waiver,” Cameron said. “The waiver continues to benefit Idahoans purchasing individual health insurance more than originally anticipated.”

Comments, questions, or ideas can be submitted via online form by clicking here, or mailed to the following:

2024 Rate Comments

Idaho Department of Insurance

PO Box 83720

Boise ID 83720-0043

The DOI encourages consumers to carefully review all their options with a licensed insurance agent once the final rates are published.