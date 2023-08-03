fbpx

High earners are flocking to Idaho — here’s why

Jason Thomas//August 3, 2023

High earners are flocking to Idaho

The number of high-earning American households continues to grow despite cost-of-living challenges, with Idaho ranking in the top 10 according to new analysis.

High earners from around the country have been flocking to Idaho, according to new research.

In a new data analysis, SmartAsset examined the most recent publicly available IRS data to uncover where people earning $200,000 or more are moving by examining the inflow and outflow of tax filers making at least $200,000 in each state between 2020 and 2021.

The number of high-earning American households continues to grow despite cost-of-living challenges, according to SmartAsset. In 2021, 8.68 million tax returns indicated annual earnings exceeding $200,000 — up from 8.57 million returns just a year earlier. The migration of these high-earning households can have significant effects on a state’s tax base and finances, the analysis states.

Idaho comes it at No. 8, according to the analysis, with an inflow of high earners of 3,246 and an outflow of 931, resulting in a net migration of 2,315. Idaho ranked in the top three fastest-growing states among high-earners, along with Florida and Montana, with Florida taking the top overall spot in SmartAsset’s analysis.

You can read the full rankings and analysis here.

The Gem State is seeing an influx of high earners in cities like Boise. On a related note, Idaho comes in at No. 3 in U.S. News & World Report’s state rankings, which focuses on health care, education and economy, among other metrics. Idaho scored high on economy and fiscal stability, and ranked No. 1 overall for economic growth.

