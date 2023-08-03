fbpx

Idaho council awards first grants to expand career tech education

Jason Thomas//August 3, 2023

Idaho Career Ready Students Council

West Ada's Career Technical Education Welding/Fabrication program allows students to earn the nationally recognized American Welding Society SENSE Level One Certification. Upon completing the pathway, students will graduate with experience in Arc and Oxy-Acetylene welding, MIG and TIG welding, metal types, blueprint reading, AUTO-CAD drafting, design, and construction. Submitted photo

BOISE – The Idaho Career Ready Students Council convened for the first time to award its first set of grants to expand career technical education in Idaho schools.

The council approved two awards, according to a news release, which are the first from a historic $45 million investment in Idaho CTE.

The first round of ICRS funds will be distributed to the following school districts, according to the release:

  • Notus School District was awarded $27,000 for materials and supplies to support an existing welding program offered through Notus High School’s Agriculture Education Department.
  • Hansen School District was awarded $25,530 for 29 desktop computers and monitors, two laptops and one projector for its existing Applied Accounting Program.

The Idaho Career Ready Students Council is an 11-member group chaired by Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield, the release stated. The council is made up of a variety of members from stakeholder groups around Idaho and is tasked with evaluating program applications received from local education agencies.

The council takes into consideration factors such as partnership with local industry, the sustainability of the funded program and responsiveness to community and statewide workforce needs in their assessments, according to the release.

“I want any schools that have ever wanted to expand their CTE offerings or to develop programs unique to their community or region to ask themselves ‘why not?’” said Critchfield in the release. “Why not take the time to explore the needs of your industry partners, explore the needs of your schools and provide your students and communities with something tailored to them? With this money on the table, our local education agencies have a lot to gain.”

Idaho school districts interested in learning more about eligible expenses or applying for the program can do so here at any time. Requests may be submitted throughout the school year. Questions can be directed to program coordinator Allison Duman at [email protected].

