Boise’s rezoning rewrites targets affordabilty — and draws concerns

The Treasure Valley’s rapid growth has led to a greater need for affordable housing. In response, the City of Boise‘s recently passed zoning code rewrite — the first since 1966 — aims to increase housing supply, transportation and provide affordable options. However, doubts persist about its ability to truly address affordability.

While city officials remain hopeful about the rewrite and have set goals to build affordable homes within the next 5 years, there are calls for a more balanced approach to effectively tackle the affordability crisis in Boise’s housing market.

Reject Boise Upzone, a group opposing the new zoning code, shared their concerns during multiple public hearings. Dave Kangas, Realtor and Reject Boise Upzone spokesperson, expressed doubts about the city’s emphasis on higher density as a solution for affordability, arguing that it overlooks practical challenges like construction, land availability and costs.

“The National Builders Association said they do not have the capacity to keep up with housing demand. So, when you push and really push for more production, you just drive up costs,” Kangas said. “And that’s what the zoning code rewrite does, is it pushes for more production — and those costs are going to go up.”

Reject Boise Upzone expressed concerns about the zoning code targeting certain parts of Boise’s older neighborhoods, some of which already have affordable housing. They doubt that redevelopment in these areas will lead to increased affordability.

True affordability, Kangas argued, can only come through subsidized housing initiatives. “You can’t take affordable housing, redevelop it and think you’re going to get more affordability out of it. You will get more housing, but it’s not going to help affordability,” he added. “The only way you’re going to get affordability is through subsidized housing.”

On the other side, supporters of Boise’s new zoning ordinance emphasize that increasing density across more parcels will accommodate Boise’s growth by offering affordable “missing middle” housing options, such as townhouses.

“We don’t want to keep growing the way cities have grown in this country for 60 years. We want the city to grow in ways that we have a diversity of housing,” said Timothy Kean, Boise’s director of City Planning and Development Services. “The 1966 ordinance gets us sprawl into the dessert, the foothills and farmland — we need to move in the opposite direction, which is grow within ourselves. And and there were some that don’t agree with that.”

In addition to promoting housing diversity, the new ordinance aims to address transportation and climate-related concerns associated with development. Kean emphasized the city’s broader goals: “If we are to address the big issues that we face as a city, especially housing affordability, and mobility, transportation, and then climate related issues associated with development, then we need new rules,” he said. “Not everybody has to own a car and drive so much, and we don’t destroy nature in the process.”

Kean also emphasized the focus on strategic locations.

“We designed these rules specifically to allow density in places where it’s helpful, like along our best transit corridors, Fairview State Street, and Vista, where we have our best bus service and we’re investing in more bus service,” he said.

To address public concerns about displacement, the city included a new provision in the ordinance.

“If you have a property currently used for assisted living, a nursing home, or affordable housing, and want to convert it to apartments or redevelop it, you’ll need a special permit for a public hearing,” he said.

Acknowledging that zoning alone cannot solve affordable housing, the city is simultaneously investing $45 million to build affordable housing for lower-income residents within the next five years.

“The zoning ordinance should allow for this great diversity of housing, which will provide the housing we need for people that make $15 to $20 an hour, for instance,” Kean said. “However, we’re also developing affordable housing ourselves as a city for the first time in our history.”