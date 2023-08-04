New Garden Valley housing development puts focus on nature

GARDEN VALLEY, ID — The Silverado Pines subdivision development project is underway, offering a chance for contemporary living among nature. The residential project features modern living spaces nestled in the forest, with easy access to a hiking trail and creek.

According to developer Silverado Builders, two homes are already completed, and 56 additional homes are planned, spread across 180 acres of land tucked in against the Payette River, just 50 miles from the Treasure Valley.

Craig Frame founded Silverado Builders in 2018 after completing the foundational construction of the subdivision and its 56 residential 2-6 acre lots. Through this residential project, he aims to “build quality homes that fulfill the human desire to be with, honor, and explore nature while preserving the surrounding environment.”

The hills of Silverado Pines subdivision was formerly forest land owned by a lumber company. In 2004, 180 acres (of the 300 acres purchased) became the first phase of Silverado Pines. Final plat approval in 2008 provided for the subdivision’s first phase being organized into 56 residential lots, each ranging in size from 2 to 6 acres.

Looking ahead, the remaining 120 acres, which is higher in elevation, will provide more open space common lots, more trails, and a few larger parcels with views that stretch beyond Garden Valley. Future growth plans, with input from residents as members of the HOA, include a community area with pool, clubhouse or community center, horse stables, pickle ball courts, a remote area for a helipad.

In 2018, construction started with the first home selling in 2020 and as of January 2023 the second home is completed and for sale. Two more homes broke ground in 2022 and plan for a late summer 2023 availability goal.