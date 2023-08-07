IBR panel: The importance of planning in addressing Idaho’s growth

As Idaho’s communities grow, community planning becomes increasingly important. Sustainable communities depend on effective planning to address future challenges, and striking the right balance between planning and managing growth is crucial for shaping their future.

That was the message at Idaho Business Review’s ongoing Breakfast Series event on Aug. 3 at The Grove Hotel, where four panelists – Trevor Chadwick, mayor for the City of Star, Patricia Nilsson, owner of Planning and Zoning Solutions, Jessica Szelag, deputy planning director for the City of Boise and David Turnbull, founder and chairman at Brighton Corp. – discussed community planning in Idaho’s communities, as well as the many opportunities and challenges they present.

The discussion was led by Justin Fredin, real estate and land use attorney from Hawley Troxell, the event’s presenting sponsor. Here are some of the highlights:

Fredin: Each community is unique, and therefore a “one size fits all” plan simply doesn’t work. Could you elaborate on that point?

Turnbull: “I’ve been involved in real estate development for quite a long time, and almost every city in one way or the other has its own unique character, constituency, and preferences, and you just have to respect that.”

Fredin: The City of Boise has opted recently to undertake a massive overhaul of its zoning code. Could you enlighten us a bit on objectives the city is seeking to achieve with the new zoning code?

Szelag: “We have a variety of neighborhoods and the characteristics of those neighborhoods are important and true to who we are as a city and we want to maintain those characteristics. But if you look around, it’s predominantly single-family homes which are great, but we need to have a variety of other types of housing that can be incorporated into those neighborhoods to meet some of our other goals — we can’t keep growing into the desert. That’s not a sustainable way to grow.”

Fredin: The City of Star and the City of Boise are two significantly different cities. Could you speak to how city officials and staff envision the future Star and what tools are they using to pursue that vision?

Chadwick: “We did a rewrite on our comp plan to address infrastructure challenges caused by rapid growth. We are a dual county/city, so dealing with several different government entities creates its own unique challenges. Horizontal apartments are coming into the town, which is a totally different aspect that no one was really ready for, so we have to figure out how to manage that.”

“We’re constantly battling the visions and fears of people moving into Star and their expectations for the community. We’re trying to morph and mold as we go, and being a new city, it’s kind of unique and fun. You get the opportunity to shape the future.”

Fredin: You pointed out that planning goes well beyond just regulations. Could could speak to that point and elaborate a bit on that?

Nilsson: “Planning is trying to create the best state possible for people, to have a nice safe house, and all those services and infrastructure that make our days a little easier. Communities are all different and have their priorities, but there are all sorts of fundamental needs that planners have to stay on top of.

“The best planners are the ones who kind of had the fight not flight syndrome or personality, and the ones that really liked to solve puzzles because that’s what planning entails – solving puzzles and creating the best state for people, that’s what planning is all about, and it’s not something they really teach in planning school.”

Fredin: Within the realm of infrastructure, what needs do you think are the most important?

Turnbull: “Education is the one that we have to keep ahead of in growing areas. It’s one of the things that we just need to keep on top of and the fact of the matter is, these agencies have limited tools. I’m a bit of a big advocate of getting funding as close to the source as possible.

“We’re collaborating with the Meridian Library District to find funding solutions for the new South Meridian library – those are the kinds of things that public-private partnership can really solve.”