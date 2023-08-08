CSHQA adds architect to staff

CSHQA has welcomed Lauren Kolek, AIA, LEED AP, as a project architect II.

With nine years of experience in the AE industry, Kolek has contributed to a variety of projects in both public and private sectors, including higher education, health care, industrial, commercial and residential areas.

She is involved in all stages of a project, from initial client meetings to final inspections and project completion.

Kolek holds a master of architecture from the University of Illinois, Chicago, and a bachelor of arts in art history from Columbia College, Chicago.

She is a licensed professional architect in Illinois, a LEED Accredited Professional (LEED AP), and a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA).