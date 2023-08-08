Idaho nonprofit names its first-ever executive director

fbpx

Idaho Women for Education

Idaho Women for Education’s board has selected Betsy Davies as its first executive director.

Boise — Idaho Women for Education’s board has selected Betsy Davies as its first executive director.

Davies, a co-founder of the new nonprofit, knew it was the perfect time to step into this role and lead the effort to serve at-risk women and girls as part of the recently announced Microsoft TechSpark program, according to an IDWE news release.

“Over the last year, we knew that the time was right to emerge our passion nonprofit and put our mission and vision to work,” Cindy Wilson, president of IDWE, said in the release. “Through our work with other statewide stakeholders, we have started to hold discussions to better understand what resources are currently available and where we see that we can make the most significant difference.

“We are so appreciative for the opportunity Microsoft’s commitment through TechSpark affords us and Idaho and celebrate Ms. Davies as our new Executive Director.”

Related content: Boise-based nonprofit selected for Microsoft economic growth initiative

Davies has served in multiple roles over the last six years for the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Idaho Hispanic Foundation and most recently a grants Compliance and accounting director for the Idaho Women’s Business Center and Idaho Connect SBA Programs, the release stated. She has managed over $6 million in federal and nonfederal awards over the last five years and looks forward to bringing her nonprofit and grants management experience to this new role, the release stated.

Formerly, Davies led multiple years of Leadership Meridian Programs and is well qualified to work with Microsoft to develop and implement a pilot program in Idaho, the release stated.

“This just feel right,” Davies, said in the release. “It speaks to my heart and I look forward to this amazing opportunity to follow my passion and make an impact for good. There is a great need for an organization like Idaho Women for Education to outreach and engage Idahoans in increased support for women in our corrections facilities. We will fully engage and support current programs, developing an innovative approach with Microsoft’s support and encouragement to increase digital skill bridging of the under-served.”

The overarching mission of IDWE is to Idaho Women for Education, (IDWE) a new 501(c)3 nonprofit, and has a mission and desire to provide workforce readiness and business education, training and support for young women and adults within the State of Idaho.

