Here’s what’s coming to the former Chart House property in Boise

Boise – A popular Asian fusion restaurant is coming to an iconic property in Boise.

David Johnson of the Riverside Hotel Hospitality Group and local restaurateur Rex Chandler announced that the Chart House property at 2288 N. Garden St. in Boise will reopen in August after undergoing a multimillion-dollar ground-up makeover, according to a news release.

The property will be the home of Treasure Valley’s second Ling & Louie’s Asian Bar and Grill.

The Riverside Hotel will own the new Ling & Louie’s, the release stated. Chandler, the executive director of the Idaho Ling & Louie’s franchises, is overseeing the restoration of the property as a design and construction consultant. Chandler and Johnson opened Idaho’s first Ling & Louie location in 2011 in the heart of Garden City’s live-work-play district.

The 7,000-square-foot building, initially designed by architect Joseph Lancor for the Chart House property in the 1970s, expands The Riverside Hotel’s campus, the release stated. Architect Joseph Lancor designed dozens of Chart House properties nationwide in his distinct ‘organic modernist’ style, boasting waterfront views.

Every aspect of the property is undergoing renovation, including the parking lot drainings, sewer system, the floors to the ceiling, HVAC to exhaust, and fire safety systems.

“We’re approaching every phase of this project to build and rebuild, so it stands the test of time,” Chandler said. “The contractors, designers, construction teams, right down to the owners of the property and the restaurant, we’re all from here and deeply committed to Boise and the local community. We all call this home.”

The interior will feature a lounge with a sushi bar, a spacious main dining area, and an expansive riverside deck that provides views of the Boise River, the release stated. The location will initially be open for dinner seven nights a week, happy hours Monday-Friday (3-5 p.m.), and weekend brunch.

The Riverside Hotel’s Sand Bar, known for hosting daily performances by local and national musicians, will also undergo a transformation between 2024 and 2025.

“We know that the Riverside Hotel property brings together many neighbors, day-trippers, stay-cationers, and vacationers. We’re proud to be resurrecting this landmark historic building to be part of that experience,” Chandler said. “We’re doing it in a way that will outlive us, and we couldn’t be more proud.”