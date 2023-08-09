Idaho awarded more than $4.3 million for AmeriCorps initiatives

Serve Idaho recently received a $4.34 million grant to fund the AmeriCorps programs in Idaho from 2023 to 2024. Nearly 370 AmeriCorps members will be supporting efforts to provide communities with low-income access to health care, education and mental health services, and serving on environmental education and restoration projects throughout Idaho.
AmeriCorps members give a year of intensive service on a full-time or part-time basis, according to a news release. Idaho’s AmeriCorps programs are funded by the federal agency AmeriCorps through Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism.
Grants have been awarded to:
AmeriCorps members receive a modest living stipend and education award that can be used to pay for college or to pay back qualified student loans. Members tutor and mentor children, support veterans and military families, provide health services, restore the environment, respond to disasters, increase economic opportunity and recruit and manage volunteers.
In the year 2022, AmeriCorps allocated a sum of $5.7 million to provide assistance to Idaho communities through its initiatives. This federal investment leveraged more than $1.5 million in other resources to strengthen community impact, build local support and increase return on taxpayer dollars.