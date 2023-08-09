Idaho Department of Education names new director of federal programs

BOISE – The State Department of Education has hired Joshua Noteboom as the new director of federal programs.

As director, Noteboom will provide leadership and oversight to ensure that state and federal grant funds are effectively utilized by eligible schools and districts across Idaho, according to a news release. He takes the reins from Kathy Gauby, who has served as the department’s interim director since July of 2022. Gauby will return to her previous role as the SDE’s Title II-A/Educator Effectiveness Coordinator.

“Bringing in people with the background, talent and passion needed to fill these roles has been a big priority of this administration, and I know that we’ve found all of these qualities in Josh,” said Chief Deputy Superintendent Ryan Cantrell in the release. “We’re confident that he will be an excellent fit in a role that impacts our partners in education throughout Idaho.”

Noteboom is a Kuna native, a graduate of Kuna High School and holds degrees from Northwest Nazarene University and Boise State University. This will be his 16th year working in education. He began his career in Kuna where he served as both elementary teacher and assistant principal before becoming an elementary school principal at Bruneau Elementary School in the Bruneau-Grandview School District. Most recently, Noteboom served as lead administrator for Village Leadership Academy in Boise.

“I’m excited to hit the ground running, and I’d like to thank Kathy Gauby for her amazing work during her time as interim director,” said Noteboom in the release. “I’m especially eager to explore all of the ways that the Federal Programs Department can help ensure that every district, school, teacher and student in Idaho has the support they need to succeed.”