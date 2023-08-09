fbpx

Idaho Power to update status of long-range planning process

Jason Thomas//August 9, 2023

Idaho Power

Idaho Power's North Valmy coal-fired power plant in Boardman, Oregon. Photo courtesy of Idaho Power

Idaho Power experts will discuss preliminary modeling results for its long-range plan at a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Idaho Power and an advisory panel representing customer groups and regulators have met several times over the past year to discuss the utility’s next 20-year energy plan, according to a news release.

The purpose of the 2023 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) is to predict how much energy the company will need to serve its growing number of customers and identify the best way to ensure that energy remains reliable, affordable and clean. Idaho Power develops a new plan every two years, the release stated.

Idaho Power enlists the help of its customers to create the IRP through the IRP Advisory Council (IRPAC), which includes representatives from public-interest groups, industry and agriculture, as well as state and local lawmakers, public utility commission staff and other interested parties, according to the release. The panel meets monthly to discuss energy demand and resource options.

The next meeting will provide an update on the company’s analysis of its resource options and preliminary results from its computer modeling, the release stated. The company uses advanced modeling software to evaluate a wide range of potential resources and how those may impact reliability, costs, emissions and other factors in various situations over the next two decades.

Background information and a link for attending via Webex, can be found here. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Mountain Time.

