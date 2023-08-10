Jackson Food Stores signs Boise State linebacker to NIL deal

BOISE, ID – Jacksons Food Stores has announced a collaboration with Boise State University‘s star linebacker, DJ Schramm, in an Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnership. Fans can anticipate sponsored content across Schramm’s social media which includes, including X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram. The NIL collaboration will also include engaging materials like videos, photos, and interactive posts on Jacksons Food Stores’ social media platforms.

“We respect DJ and his accomplishments on and off the field. It’s going to be fun for his fans and our team members,” said Cory Jackson, President of Jacksons Food Stores. “Both DJ and Jacksons are ready to make the most of the 2023 season. Let’s go!”

Schramm, who led the Broncos in tackles during the 2022 season, will be showcasing autumn promotions and working closely with Jacksons throughout the upcoming season. As part of this partnership, Schramm will receive compensation for his involvement, facilitated by Boise State’s renowned NIL program.

“I’m excited to be partnering with such a well-known and respected business in the community,” said Schramm. “I can’t wait to collaborate on really fun content.”