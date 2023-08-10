Jackson Jet Center announces new leadership promotions

Jackson Jet Center, provider of private and business aviation services, has announced two key promotions within their executive leadership team as the company sets its sights on future growth.

Carrie Campbell has been promoted to vice president of FBO Operations, David Smith to vice president of Charter and Aircraft Management, and Erica Shull to Vice President of Aircraft Maintenance and Parts.

These well-deserved promotions are expected to bolster the company’s operational effectiveness and customer satisfaction as they continue to provide top-tier FBO services, charter flights, MRO, and aircraft parts from their locations in Boise, Idaho, and Phoenix, Arizona.

“Carrie, David, and Erica have consistently shown exceptional dedication and skill in their respective areas. Each has been vital to our company’s growth and continued success in each of their respective departments. Carrie was instrumental in the opening of our Phoenix location and securing Titan Fuels for our Boise FBO, Erica has fostered important new partnerships and, in our charter department, David has grown our fleet and pilot roster,” President of Jackson Jet Center Jeff Jackson said. “Our team is at the heart of our success and with their leadership and proven industry success, we are poised to make even greater strides in safety and customer satisfaction.”