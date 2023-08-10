fbpx

TDS Telecom launches service in Magic Valley

August 10, 2023

TDS Telecom Magic Valley

TDS celebrated its launch of service on Thursday by making a special donation of Google Chromebooks to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Magic Valley. (TDS photo).

TWIN FALLS, ID – TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS) has connected its first customers in Twin Falls as part of a major launch of service in the Magic Valley.

TDS began construction in Twin Falls, Jerome, Burley, and Heyburn last year on an all-fiber network featuring internet speeds up to 8Gig as well as TV and phone service. Over the next few weeks, TDS service is expected to become available for more than 6,000 homes and businesses throughout the Magic Valley, with more to come.

Built in phases, residents can connect to the new network once work is completed in their neighborhood. When work is completed, the network will serve approximately 33,000 addresses.

“We’re thrilled to take a major step forward in our project that’s connecting Magic Valley residents and businesses to reliable, high-speed internet,” TDS Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs Drew Petersen said. “While much work remains, we’re proud of the progress we’ve made and of the significantly improved local infrastructure. We greatly appreciate residents’ and businesses’ patience during construction.”

TDS made a special delivery of balloons and a gift basket to first customer Kari Kernan. In addition, the company celebrated its launch of service on Thursday by making a special donation of Google Chromebooks to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Magic Valley, part of TDS’ support of initiatives related to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM).

“Helping the communities we serve is an essential part of TDS’ mission. As we mark our construction milestone, we wanted to continue doing our part to help local youth and STEM-related programs and support great organizations like the Boys & Girls Clubs,” said Jessica Kaschmitter, associate manager of field marketing in Twin Falls.

Residents can visit TDSFiber.com to register for service, monitor the progress of the build, and sign up for notifications about the new service.

