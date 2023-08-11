LEGO Store opens in Boise

A new LEGO Store in Boise offers a wide selection of the latest LEGO sets and a host of in-store play experiences, activities and events

The LEGO Group has opened a new LEGO Store at The Village of Meridian in Boise.

The new LEGO Store offers a wide selection of the latest LEGO sets and a host of in-store play experiences, activities and events only available at LEGO Stores for budding builders including:

Brick Specialists – Whether you’re picking out a gift, looking for the latest set, or bringing in your LEGO fan for a special treat, Brick Specialists can help you find a set that’s the perfect fit.

– Whether you’re picking out a gift, looking for the latest set, or bringing in your LEGO fan for a special treat, Brick Specialists can help you find a set that’s the perfect fit. Pick & Build Wall – choose the bricks and elements you want in all different shapes and colors. So grab a cup and fill it up with whatever pieces you choose.

– choose the bricks and elements you want in all different shapes and colors. So grab a cup and fill it up with whatever pieces you choose. Hands-on Building – in-store play opportunities, including free build challenges and events each month.

– in-store play opportunities, including free build challenges and events each month. Build a Mini Tower – where you can mix and match from a wide selection of minifigure bottoms, tops, heads, hair pieces and accessories to customize your own minifigures.

“The LEGO store at The Village of Meridian will deliver an immersive LEGO Brand experience with a wide product assortment, hands on building experiences for our customers, exclusive promotions and fun events held in store with our amazing staff,” said Travis Blue, vice president of Americas Brand Retail Stores, The LEGO Group, in the release. “Shoppers and children will encounter friendly and engaging Brick Specialists, unique LEGO experiences like our Build a Minifigure tower, Pick and Build Wall, and plenty of inspiration.”

The LEGO Store, which opened today, Aug. 11., will offer a full range of new products and branded merchandise only available direct from LEGO Stores and LEGO.com. The new store will also offer plenty of benefits for members of the LEGO VIP loyalty program, including exclusive VIP gifts with purchase, double point events and much more.

There are 113 LEGO Stores in North America, including flagship locations in Chicago, Illinois and New York City as well as at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, Disney Springs in the Orlando area and Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California.