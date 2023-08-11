The ALICE Report: seeking solutions to Idaho’s struggling workforce

A recent report from a national grassroots organization has provided insights into the economic challenges facing Idaho’s workforce.

The ALICE Report delves into the difficulties experienced by a substantial portion of the population, collectively referred to as “ALICE” – an acronym for “asset limited, income constrained, employed.”

The report’s revelations underscore a worrying reality: a staggering 43% of the Treasure Valley’s workforce struggle to make ends meet.

According to Shawn Reilly, director of resource development & community engagement at United Way of Treasure Valley, which is a sponsor of the report, the pandemic’s aftermath has seen a reduction in government subsidies, affecting not only those below the poverty line but also a significant number of working individuals. Despite a modest increase in wages, the rising cost of living, especially housing, has led to a precarious situation for many.

“The Treasure Valley runs on ALICE. These are the people that are the farmers, they’re the teachers, and believe it or not, the teachers are making such low wages,” he added. “The chefs, the people that work in the hotels, the people working the restaurants—the community runs on ALICE. Wages have gone up a little bit which is great, the cost to live in Idaho, particularly in Ada County and even Canyon County has gone up significantly.”

One barrier for ALICE, according to Reilly, is that they typically “make too much, but not enough” – with most eligibility criteria for assistance based on the Federal Poverty Level at around $24,000. As a result, ALICE families are unable to make use of traditional forms of public assistance programs.

To address these issues, local businesses and organizations came together at a recent event organized by United Way. The event aimed to explore collaborative approaches to support those in need, including partners such as Jesse Tree, local school districts, the Idaho Youth Ranch, and local substance abuse recovery centers.

“There’s a community of resources and people in this community that have a long history of helping, they are generous and they care. They just wanted a rally cry to help say ‘we need to be a part of the solution, not part of the problem,” Reilly added. “When the people of ALICE can rise up, we all succeed, we all get better.”

The crux of the problem, the report states, is a mismatch between earnings and the cost of basics. For example, 43% of cashiers (one of the most common occupations in Idaho) were below the ALICE Threshold in 2021.

These workers earned a median hourly wage of $11.16 — not even enough to cover the ALICE Household Survival Budget for one worker employed full time ($12.45 per hour), much less for a family with children, even with two adults working (combined wage of $32.92 per hour), the report stated. From 2019 to 2021, the cost of basics increased across Idaho and remained well above the FPL.

For a family of four in 2021, the FPL was $26,500 while the ALICE Household Survival Budget was $65,832. Between 2019 and 2021, the average annual costs (excluding taxes) increased 18% for a single adult, 17% for a single senior, and 19% for a family of four, compared to a 3% increase in the FPL for all household types, according to the report.

ALICE households are especially vulnerable to national economic disruptions, the report states. The number of households below the ALICE Threshold in Idaho increased substantially through the Great Recession (2007–2010) and never returned to pre-Recession levels. By 2019, that number had just started to fall — and then the pandemic hit. From 2019 to 2021, the number of ALICE households increased by a substantial 23% (by comparison, the total number of households in the state grew by 5%). Together with households in poverty, the percentage of households below the ALICE Threshold in Idaho grew from 39% to 43% during that period, according to the report.

United For ALICE and United Ways across Idaho share the report work with foundations, government, corporations, and other nonprofits to inform policy and promote positive change for ALICE households. The grassroots ALICE movement, developed by United Way of Northern New Jersey, has spread to 27 states and the District of Columbia.