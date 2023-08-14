Idaho-based credit union rebrands with new name

East Idaho Credit Union, an Idaho-based credit union that is rapidly expanding across the state, has changed their name to Frontier Credit Union.

“Thanks to our incredible employees, who consistently uphold our values of integrity, dependability, and community, our membership continues to grow,” Dan Thurman, Frontier Credit Union CEO, said in a news release. “With that growth, we’ve expanded our reach—opening new locations across Idaho and earning the recognition as one of the fastest growing credit unions in the state. Our new name reflects that change, and marks a new era of growth for our organization.”

Frontier Credit Union was first established in 1935, when the idea of a credit union was a new one, and its membership was for federal employees only, the release stated. It was called the “Idaho Falls U S Employees Federal Credit Union.”

A few other credit unions cropped up at the time, but theirs was one of the only to survive. As its membership grew, it changed its name to “East Idaho Federal Credit Union” in 1963, and then to “East Idaho Credit Union” in 1998, the release stated. Today, with 11 locations and more on the way, their leadership team recognized a new opportunity to rebrand and better represent their members.

“We have so many members across our state, across the country, and across the world,” Steven Foster, Frontier Credit Union chief marketing officer, said in the release. “And while we’re grateful for the [EICU] name, it’s served us well since 1963, it does not continue to represent all our members — or the goals of where we want to go with this organization—anymore.”

After a year and a half of consideration and conversation, including the appointment of an internal brand committee and a partnership with Boise-based creative studio, SOVRN, the new brand took shape, the release stated.

The name Frontier was chosen, a nod to the rugged independence and history of exploration in the

American west — an intrinsic part of the credit union’s Idaho roots, the release stated. The flag emblem, and colors such as Dark Denim, Americana, and Beacon, complement the name and call to mind the original American dream one that overlaps with Frontier’s commitment to helping members build a better life.

“We are in a time of financial stability and strength,” Thurman said. “This rebrand reflects that. It’s a milestone moment for our credit union, and I firmly believe it’s the right, strategic step to better represent our members and look towards a promising future of continued growth.”

Frontier Credit Union is celebrating the launch at its 11 locations, including their newly opened Meridian branch, which is the first location to sport the new Frontier Credit Union signage.