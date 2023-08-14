Motorcross compound hits the market in Parma for $3.5M

A unique real estate listing that could be a motorcross enthusiast’s dream is available for purchase in Parma.

The 43-acre compound at 3705 Emore Road features two watered motocross tracks, a BMX track, a go-kart track and karts.

There’s more to do on the property listed at $3.5 million than motor sports, however. It also features a large pond with wakeboard pulley, sand volleyball, jet ski, indoor basketball court and fully equipped CrossFit gym.

Still not satisfied? How about playing on six golf tees, golf greens and a golf simulator?

Oh and the property has a pool, pool house, hot tub and vintage arcade games.

That’s not to mention a 3,400-square-foot custom home sits on the compound.

Listing agent is Rashelle Boyer with Premier Group Realty West.