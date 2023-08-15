2 libraries to be built in southeastern Idaho as part of $3.25M in federal funding

The Boise Main Library has been in the 1946 former Salt Lake Hardware building since 1973. Photo by Teya Vitu.

BOISE — The Idaho Commission for Libraries (ICfL) has awarded more than $3.25 million to 15 public libraries in Idaho through its Facilities Improvement Grant, which will result in the construction of two new libraries in southeastern Idaho.

Funding was made available from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund, according to an ICfL news release.

The projects range in budget, scope, and size. For example, a few libraries will use the grant funds to build expansions to their existing facilities, and two will build brand new facilities, including in the town of Inkom, which does not currently have any library services.

This level and type of federal funding for libraries is unprecedented. The primary source of federal funding to libraries is the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), which does not allow its funding to be utilized for library facilities projects.

The selection criteria for this highly competitive grant included the grant objectives and requirements set forth by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Of particular importance for this funding source was the need for projects to be substantially completed by August 2026, to address a critical community need, and to jointly and directly enable work, education, and health monitoring.

The review committee for the grant was comprised of ICfL staff and a director from an Idaho public library (not applying for the grant). Libraries were scored according to a rubric, and final selection of the projects was based on a number of factors, including the total score and how well all criteria were met. To distinguish between viable projects with similar scores and quality, additional consideration was given to geographic representation and distribution of projects throughout the state.

“I am so appreciative of this exceptional opportunity that will allow some of our public libraries to make significant improvements or additions to their facilities on a scale that has never been available before with federal funding,” said state librarian Stephanie Bailey-White in the release. “Staff of these libraries will be able to serve their community members in greatly improved ways, such as through innovations and safer access to and use of their buildings.”

The Facilities Improvement Grant recipients are:

Bear Lake County Library District (Montpelier) : $4,800: Funding will be used to create safe, usable parking spaces on the library lot to improve accessibility and safety of parking for winter/year-round access and to resolve roof drainage issues.

: $4,800: Funding will be used to create safe, usable parking spaces on the library lot to improve accessibility and safety of parking for winter/year-round access and to resolve roof drainage issues. Benewah County Free Library District – Tri-Community Library (Fernwood) : $500,000: Funding will be used to build a new library to replace an existing structure that is no longer functional nor meets the needs of the community.

: $500,000: Funding will be used to build a new library to replace an existing structure that is no longer functional nor meets the needs of the community. Burley Public Library: $500,000: Funding will be used for a 1,900-square-foot expansion of the library space and the remodeling of 600 square feet of existing space. The work will bring the library up to current building codes, create a new flexible-use community meeting space, and create two private study/telehealth rooms.

The Facilities Improvement Grant recipients are: