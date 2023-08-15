Caldwell equipment supplier names director of sales and marketing

Caldwell — Reyco Systems, a growing name in the food processing equipment industry, has appointed Patrick Hester as the director of sales and marketing. This strategic addition reflects Reyco Systems‘ steadfast commitment to delivering unparalleled service and support to its esteemed customers, a news release stated.

“We are excited to announce a significant change within our company that will further enhance our commitment to delivering exceptional service and support to our valued customers,” Clay Cooper, general manager of Reyco Systems, said in the release. “Patrick brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our organization, and we are confident that his leadership will drive our sales team to new heights.”

Hester joins Reyco Systems with a track record of success. With over 25 years of experience at HP Inc in various senior sales and category leadership roles, including Senior Director for HP Large Format Printing for the Americas Region, Hester brings a deep well of knowledge and strategic insight to the team. Patrick’s academic foundation in Communications from Saint Mary’s College of California complements his practical expertise, ensuring a holistic approach to leadership.

“Having the opportunity to meet with senior management and conducting my own thorough research, I learned of Reyco’s extraordinary talent, market-leading product portfolio, and leadership in the food processing industry,” Hester said in the release. “I like being part of organizations and leading teams that drive innovation and help clients solve their business-critical initiatives. As I’ve learned, Reyco Systems, along with Idaho Steel and Kiremko, strive to do this day in and day out.”

Moreover, Hester recognizes the untapped potential in Reyco’s product portfolio.

“We have a product portfolio that serves numerous customers throughout the food processing industry that are not aware of our cutting-edge solutions and support services,” he said. “Reaching out to these new customers and educating them on Reyco Systems will be a big priority for my team and I moving forward.”