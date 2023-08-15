President of Idaho Falls dairy farm named to association’s Hall of Fame

Alan Reed, President of Reed’s Dairy, has been inducted into the Idaho Milk Processing Association’s Hall of Fame.

The recent honor was announced at the IMPA annual conference held at Sun Valley, Idaho, on Aug. 11, according to a news release from the association.

Reed attended his first IMPA meeting 40 years ago in 1983. During that time, he served on the audit committee, which was then followed by serving as a board member, vice president, president, and chair of the New Dairy Product Contest where he has served since its beginning, the release stated. The competition provides the opportunity for dairy and food science students to create new, innovative products, each using a variety of dairy products.

“Alan Reed has helped to make our industry strong by serving the people of Idaho and our dairy industry well. The IMPA Board of Directors are honored to induct Alan Reed into our Hall of Fame in celebration of all his achievements,” said Mike Ragsdale, president, Idaho Milk Processors Association, in the release.

Reed was raised in Idaho Falls and has been part of the Idaho dairy community since he started working on the farming side of the dairy business, according to the release. After attending Rick’s College (now BYU-Idaho), Reed started to work on the operational side of the business, managing milk processing, marketing and sales.

He more than tripled the number of home delivery customers in the first two years, which created the need for Reed’s Dairy to increase their processing capability, the release stated. Among the dairy products manufactured at his Idaho Falls-based plant are several varieties of bottled milk, cheese, nearly 90 flavors of ice cream and their famous chocolate milk.

Today, Reed’s Dairy operates six retail locations throughout the state of Idaho, along with home delivery businesses in Eastern Idaho and in the greater Boise metro area, according to the release. They also have a thriving wholesale business with customers in Idaho, Wyoming, and Utah where they deliver their packaged products and custom mixes. Reed’s vision and product innovation has led to business opportunities in multiple countries and products shipped across the United States.

This recent award adds to a number of recent awards Reed’s Dairy has earned including: